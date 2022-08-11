Northwestern’s boys tennis team broke through last season to win its first sectional championship since 1980. The Tigers had five seniors in their seven-player lineup.
“Winning our first sectional in 40 years felt amazing,” Northwestern co-coach Matt Woods said. “We are really going to miss that special group of seniors. Luckily, we still have some pieces from that team that would love to feel that again.
“We have some athletes that have been added to the group this year as freshmen. They have some developing to do, but are hungry to learn. I think the more success your program has, the more attracted kids are to be apart of that. We are hoping to build off that success last season.”
Woods is cautiously optimistic about his mix of players.
“We thought it might be a rebuilding year, but it’s not shaping up that way,” he said. “We have four guys with varsity experience returning, a couple freshmen that will contribute and, for the first time in program history, we finally have an international student.”
Aurel Vonzun is the international student. Once he has 10 practices and becomes eligible, he will fill the No. 1 singles position.
“He is a fantastic player with a very high skill level,” Woods said.
Seniors Ethan Kearney and Clayton Griswold lead the returning players. Both played doubles last year with Kearney compiling a 17-5 record and Griswold going 13-6. They will form the No. 1 doubles team this year.
“They have the most experience on the team, especially at doubles, and both had a great season last year. They enjoy playing together as well,” Woods said. “That being said, they are both very capable singles players if we decide to go a different route.”
Sophomore Blake Wise, who was 7-4 mostly in doubles last season, also is back along with senior A.J. Burkhalter and junior Eastin Whaley. Sophomore Hayden Cook gained good experience last year on the JV team.
Freshmen Hudson Whaley and Ian Woods are promising additions.
“[They] will play a lot of varsity this year whether that is in singles or doubles. They both will need to be ready to contribute at either position. They both have done well in early challenge matches,” Matt Woods said.
With Vonzun at No. 1 singles, Wise is penciled in at No. 2 singles. The No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles spots will feature some combination of Ian Woods, Eastin Whaley, Burkhalter, Hudson Whaley and Cook.
“We are young, but very capable of having a strong season with some of our new additions. I would like to see us place within the top three of the [Hoosier] conference and make a run at a repeat sectional,” Matt Woods said.
Woods sees Western and Kokomo as strong sectional contenders.
“All three of us have an international student that will contribute to our lineups,” he said. “I think it will come down to the three of us and will all depend on what can be learned in season leading up to that time.”
WESTERN
The Panthers in 2021 posted a 12-9 record and finished as sectional runners-up for the second time in three years. They’ll look to emerge as a contender again this year.
“We have a large group returning and our practices have been great,” coach Judson Quinn said. “The boys are competitive and bring a lot of positive energy. Graduating our 1 singles and 1 doubles provides opportunities for new guys to step in.”
Quinn will build his fifth Western team around three key returning players: junior Miles Bowley (9-13 at No. 2 singles last year); junior Evan Butcher (7-11 between No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles); and senior Luke Mawbey (12-8 at No. 2 doubles).
Senior Simon Aaron and juniors Jonah Raab and James Paden are up from the JV and junior Frederick Sigersted-Rassmusen is an exchange student. The freshman class has Kaleb York, Aidan Mawbey, Evan Trauring, Charlie Gilbert and Brady Thompson.
“This team definitely has potential to win a lot of matches,” Quinn said. “You could see the potential from the Howard County Tournament. Miles and Frederick met in the 16U championship. Freshmen Brady Thompson and Evan Trauring met in the 14U championship. Evan Trauring and Kaleb York won the 14U doubles division.
“I’m excited about the talent that’s on the team and excited to see them make each other better and hold each other to a high standard.”
At this point, Quinn is keeping his mind open to different lineup options.
“I want to put players in different positions and see how comfortable they are when we scrimmage this weekend,” he said.
KOKOMO
The Wildkats are looking to bounce back from a 4-18 record last year.
“I’m excited to start my second year [as coach],” Kokomo’s Travis Taflinger said. “I’ve learned so much from others and the boys have put in a strong summer. I feel like this team is prepared and ready to improve from last year.”
Junior Andrew Guerre leads the returning group after playing No. 1 singles position last season.
“He has spent lots of time on the courts this summer improving his game,” Travis Taflinger said.
Junior Sergio Del Bosque Lopez, an international student from Mexico, and freshman Caleb Taflinger are in line to man singles positions as well.
Travis Taflinger is counting on seniors Kyan Gamble and Alan Dockemeyer for leadership. Both likely will play doubles. Juniors Ari Leger and Eric Swain also are in the doubles plans.
“This year we have five international students and multiple underclassmen who will make up our JV team. We are excited that our team is growing and will make sure we continue to develop our younger players as they prepare for varsity level tennis,” Travis Taflinger said.
Travis Taflinger said “unity and toughness” are the Kats’ season themes.
“We learned a lot last year and took some lumps and this year we need to continue to get tougher, stay together and represent our school with integrity and character,” he said.
EASTERN
Former Eastern player Isaac Beachy is the Comets’ new coach.
“We are a pretty young team and a lot of younger players will be filling some varsity spots. The players are excited to learn and the seniors have done a good job of sharing their experience with the younger players,” he said.
The Comets in 2021 posted a 6-13 record, which marked a big step forward after a winless 2020 season.
Seniors Zhayne Kelly and Levi Lapp and sophomores Jace Cloum and Luke Laubenstein are returning varsity players. From there, Beachy has a large crop of freshmen in the mix for playing time. They are Grant Farkas, Blake Farkas, Evan Lapp, Logan Byrd, Ethan Budde, Jansen Richmond and Johnathon Atherton.
“We are striving this year to grow the younger players’ skills and love for the sport, while pushing the upperclassmen to work hard and compete,” Beachy said. “We have a good group of athletes that have a lot of potential this year.”
TAYLOR
The Titans have a nice mix of returning and new players.
“The team is starting to take shape. We are an older team in terms of grade, but in terms of experience we are still relatively inexperienced. Practices have been very competitive as our numbers are up this year and there are more players vying for spots,” coach Conner Leicht said.
The returning players include a big senior group of Josh Parker, Cody Groves, Kaiden Blane, Kien Sullivan, Brannon Hovis and Zeke Lamberson. The Titans also return juniors Jayden Johnson and Hunter Williams and sophomore Micah Irwin.
Freshmen Easton Douglas and Zayden Lorenz are promising additions. Leicht said Douglas is in the mix for a singles position and Lorenz is a candidate for a No. 2 doubles spot.
As for No. 1 singles, Leicht said Parker and Irwin are vying for the position. He said it’s “up for grabs” between the two at this point.
“This team has a lot of potential. They enjoy competition and we are striving to get the Taylor tennis program back to its winning ways. We have more student athletes than last year and they came out during the summer and worked very hard to get better,” Leicht said.
