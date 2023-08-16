Northwestern’s boys tennis team is rebuilding following back-to-back sectional championships.
“It’s always exciting to get back and see the guys and evaluate what we have. We have some new faces and many holes to fill,” Northwestern co-coach Matt Woods said. “Coach [Mike] Wise and I were discussing how different things look this year. We lost five of our seven from last year due to graduation and guys focusing on specialization. Every team deals with this so we push on and look to develop some younger guys.”
The Tigers broke through in 2021 to win their first sectional title since 1980. They followed with a repeat title last year. They had a combined 32-10 record over the two seasons.
“We know this is a rebuilding year and everyone else in the area understands where each team stands as well,” Woods said.
Northwestern’s losses include No. 1 singles player Aurel Vonzun (21-2 record) and the No. 1 doubles team of Clayton Griswold and Ethan Kearney (21-2). Griswold and Kearney shared the Howard County Player of the Year award.
The Tigers’ returnees are junior Blake Wise and sophomore Ian Woods. They played Nos. 2 and 3 singles, respectively, last season. They both had winning records.
As for the rest of the lineup, the Tigers have a mix of players from which to choose including exchange student Tim Royer, juniors Hayden Cook and Eythen Fogg, sophomore Landen Begley and freshmen Conner Gaier and Adam Lesko.
“Blake and Ian will probably play in our top [singles] spots. We think Tim is getting some timing back and will mix in at singles,” Matt Woods said. “Then we have the other five guys that could play 3 singles, 1 doubles or 2 doubles any given night. We are still working through some challenge matches and doubles combos.”
Matt Woods said the Tigers have potential, but will need help to fully reach it.
“They are raw and still learning,” he said. “We don’t have a senior on varsity so it will be fun watching these guys improve throughout. If we can have a winning record, that would be great. However getting better for the sectional is the goal. Kokomo will be the favorite for sure with Western close behind. They are both very talented and we will have to grind this year, but I think our guys are ready.”
The following are looks at the other Howard County teams.
KOKOMO
The Kats are looking to continue their rebuild after posting an 11-12 record last season.
“We tripled our win total from year one to season two and have the leadership to take steps forward this year,” third-year coach Travis Taflinger said. “The boys truly bought into the offseason this summer through tournaments, hitting the weight room, conditioning and practice.”
Sophomore Caleb Taflinger and senior Andrew Guerre return to singles spots. Last season, Taflinger went 13-8 at No. 1 and Guerre went 13-7 at No. 3. Both were All-North Central Conference players.
Senior Ari Lager anchors the doubles lineup. Sophomore Canaan Horner — “probably our most improved player this summer,” Travis Taflinger said — is another strong doubles option.
International student Alessandro Cattunar from Italy is a candidate for No. 3 singles. Freshmen Mitch McClelland and Micah Taflinger are options to play at singles or doubles. Sophomores Harry Blake, Easton Douglas and Kyle Kewley and senior Chad Washburn also are in the mix.
“We have a lot of options. A lot of good athletes have devoted themselves to tennis and it’s great to have some depth,” Travis Taflinger said. “We will see how it shakes out.”
Travis Taflinger said the Kats are an easy team to coach.
“They are great students and have really good attitudes and character,” he said.
WESTERN
The Panthers went 11-11 last season. Eight of the losses came by 3-2 scores.
“One thing I was very proud of last year was how we didn’t let that many close losses get us down,” Western coach Judson Quinn said. “We played six teams ranked in the top 30. We have had highly competitive practices and I think we have the talent to post double-digit wins against that same gauntlet of a schedule.”
Western is looking to break through in the sectional after finishing as runner-up in three of the last four years. That includes last year when Northwestern beat Western by — what else? — a 3-2 score.
“It’s been a competitive sectional with a lot of good players. We won’t ever give up,” Quinn said.
Quinn has a nice core of returning players in seniors Miles Bowley, Evan Butcher, James Paden and Jonah Raab. Last season, Bowley went 11-11 while splitting time between Nos. 1 and 2 singles, Butcher (18-4) saw time at No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles, Paden (10-10) saw time at No. 2 doubles and No. 3 singles and Raab was 7-2 at No. 2 doubles.
Quinn said sophomores Kaleb York, Aidan Mawbey, Evan Trauring, Charlie Gilbert and Brady Thompson are pushing for spots after productive work this summer.
“We have more varsity-level players than varsity spots available,” Quinn said. “I don’t think any player is locked in to one position. We got to see some combinations during our scrimmage vs. Logansport and we’ll be able to send out five positions that will fight to for the win every day.”
Quinn said he and assistant coach Pat Rice are enjoying working with the players.
As for goals, Quinn pointed to the Panthers playing to their potential.
“If we keep working on our game, then all those other titles and accolades take care of themselves,” he said. “We want to start by avenging some of those close losses from last year before setting our sights on the postseason.”
EASTERN
Shawn Flanary is ready for his second stint as the Comets’ coach.
Flanary coached at Eastern for two seasons (2000-01) prior to leaving for Kokomo where he coached for 19 seasons. He owns a 299-173 overall record. He guided Kokomo to seven North Central Conference titles, 16 sectional championships and seven regional championships.
Flanary said Eastern is special to his family.
“Greentown has been our hometown since my wife [Liza] and I married in 2000,” he said. “It’s also her hometown, she is an Eastern grad, and she works and coaches volleyball out here. Our kids have attended Eastern since they were little and I have a son in middle school, a daughter in high school and a daughter that recently graduated from Eastern. I am also teaching PE here this fall.
“I loved my time at Kokomo, but stepped down after the 2020 season to focus on my family. Shortly after that my son started playing tennis so now I will have the opportunity to teach and coach him.”
The Comets had just four wins last season, continuing their struggles of recent years, but Flanary liked how the returning players put in time over the summer and how they have approached preseason practices.
“Despite graduating [Nos.] 1 and 2 singles from last year, the other boys are working hard and stepping up and I am confident we will see improvement from years in the past,” he said. “Attitudes have been great and we are fortunate to have a new outdoor facility with the indoor center close if needed. These resources greatly help our efforts to improve.”
Seniors Luke Laubenstein, Jase Cloum and Parker Rogers and sophomores Colton Lindsay, Jonathan Atherton, Sam Torivo, Blake Farkas, Grant Farkas and Ethan Budde are in the mix for roles.
Lindsay is new to the team, but Flanary noted he played middle school tennis while at Marion.
“Our probables for singles at this point are Luke Laubenstein and Colton Lindsay. Other guys competing for the third singles spot include Jace Cloum, Blake Farkas, Ethan Budde and Grant Farkas,” Flanary said. “Doubles probables include Sam Torivo, Jonathan Atherton and Parker Jackson. Cloum is a lock for either doubles or three singles and Blake Farkas is another that could go both ways.
Our goal is to grow as a team, improve our win record from last year and be competitive in the conference,” Flanary added.
TAYLOR
The Titans have junior Micah Irwin and seniors Jayden Johnson and Hunter Williams back from last season’s team. Irwin played No. 1 singles in 2022 and returns to that spot. Johnson and Williams were doubles players last season.
Sophomore Zayden Lorenz is the Titans’ other player. He played JV last season.
“We are struggling with numbers this year and are still trying to find more players to fill our roster,” Taylor coach Conner Leicht said.
Leicht likes what he is seeing from his four players.
“Practices are looking positive,” he said. “I have a hardworking group of players. They really push each other to get better everyday.
“I do not have a lineup in mind yet with the low numbers,” he added. “Hopefully we can find a few more players this week with it being our first full week of school.”
Leicht is hoping his team can push some opponents, even if the Titans have to play short-handed.
“My goal for this team is to get better every week. We have three really solid returning players that I am confident can give lots of teams fits this year,” he said. “Zayden has came along way during our practices this year and will continue to get better every day.”
