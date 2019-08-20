Kokomo’s boys tennis team regained its spot atop the local heap last fall when the Wildkats beat Western, Northwestern and Eastern en route to the sectional title.
Now it’s up to a mix of five veterans and three newcomers to protect their turf and perhaps take more.
Five players return from a 12-11 squad — junior Jon Callane, junior Jackson Richards, senior Nathanael Elkin, junior Taylor Duncan and sophomore Ty Lauderbaugh.
Callane has the No. 1 singles spot this season after splitting time at Nos. 1 and 2 last year and compiling a 16-7 record. Richards is at No. 3 singles after getting some matches in that spot last season, and spending a lot of time at No. 1 doubles. He had a 15-8 record. Callane and Richards both were 2018 all-district players.
Elkin, Lauderbaugh and Duncan are sorting out the No. 1 doubles position after each spent time in doubles last year. Elkin and Duncan also got some singles time in 2018. They also provide other options at No. 3 singles.
Moving into the lineup are junior international student Pablo Ketterer, who takes the No. 2 singles spot in his first year with the program, as well as juniors Drew Swain and Rajon Sellers, who are likely to make up the No. 2 doubles tandem.
“So far I think we’ve looked fairly solid in practice,” Kokomo coach Shawn Flanary said. “Jon’s worked his tail off. He’s gotten stronger, bigger, he’s hitting the ball very well. And then kind of the same with Jackson. He’s just a tremendous athlete.
“The other returnees have another year under the belt and more experience, and [we have a] nice addition from the international school, Pablo, he’s a heck of a tennis player.”
Flanary likes the level of play he’s seen so far. The question is, where to concentrate strength.
“Right now if we put our three best guys at singles, they’re going to be a handful for a lot of teams,” Flanary said, but he added there will be opponents where he feels Kokomo needs to strengthen its doubles play in order to win.
“It’s nice having versatility in a guy like Jackson, where he can play either [doubles or singles]. He’s excited to play singles [but] if we have a match he can help us in the doubles lineup, he can go both ways. It seems like every year we run into some tremendous doubles teams on our schedule.
“That will be a question mark is to see how we can get those guys developed in doubles against what is usually a pretty tough schedule.”
Flanary said the Kats’ season goals are to defend their sectional title and move up in the North Central Conference after taking sixth last year.
Kokomo opened Monday against Plymouth.
Below are looks at the other four Howard County squads.
WESTERN
The Panthers went into last season with a rebuilt lineup following their 2017 sectional title. The senior-less squad took some lumps, but still produced a 9-8 record.
Now with the entire lineup back, Western looks like a possible sectional contender again.
“The team is looking strong in practice,” coach Judson Quinn said. “All the players still have a lot of room to grow and have some parts of their games that need improvement, but I’m expecting every position to be improved upon from last season.”
Senior Palmer Harrell is moving into the No. 1 singles spot after seeing time at No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles as a sophomore and playing No. 1 doubles as a junior. Harrell made the All-Hoosier Conference team last season.
“He’s put in a ton of court time and is ready to take the step from 1 doubles to playing each team’s best player every night,” Quinn said.
Seniors Braden Freeman and Jacob Jansen are possibilities for No. 2 singles and junior Matthew Tuchscherer returns to No. 3 singles. Freeman and Jansen both saw some time at No. 1 last year. Freeman finished with an 8-9 overall record, Jansen was 6-12 and Tuchscherer was 6-6.
Senior Clayton Shanks returns to No. 1 doubles where he teamed with Harrell for a team-best 12-7 record and all-conference honors last season. Shanks’ new partner will be Freeman or Jansen. Senior Carter Condo returns to No. 2 doubles where sophomore Connor Beeler is his likely partner. Sophomore Dylan Collins is another candidate for doubles time.
Quinn hopes to see steady improvement from all his players.
“We have a lot of talent on the team, but we’re trying to stay process-driven versus product-driven. If we practice hard every day, then we’ll see more tallies in the win column and be able to flip some matches that didn’t fall in our favor last year,” he said.
Western opened Monday against Carroll.
NORTHWESTERN
Like Western, Northwestern is flush with experience after a rebuilding year. The Tigers return six of their seven varsity players from a 6-6 squad.
“We felt like last year we were successful having such a young team,” coach Matt Woods said. “Now we are looking to build on that and I would still consider us a young team. We currently have four sophomores and two juniors penciled into the lineup.”
Sophomores Cole Wise, Adam Morrow and Caden Gaier return to the singles spots. Juniors Will Lovelace and Addison Horner and sophomore Tate Mullens will play doubles with Woods considering sophomore Austin Robinson and freshmen Clayton Griswold, Connor Bostic and Ethan Kearney for the remaining doubles spot.
“As far as goals go, we would like to end the season above .500,” Woods said. “We are in a couple invites that we feel we have an opportunity to do well in. We have a tough conference [Hoosier] that we would like to improve our position in from last year’s sixth-place finish. Top three in the conference is realistic this year, but something we are going to have to work hard to achieve.
“When it comes sectional time we know it’s going to be really competitive. Kokomo and Western look to be the teams to beat, but we will see if we can hop in the mix when the time comes. We just want to keep building our young group and be better today than the day before.”
Northwestern opens Thursday against Eastern.
EASTERN
The Comets have six seniors on their 12-player roster. Five are returning with varsity experience.
“We definitely have experience on our side this season with six of the seven spots filled with seniors,” coach Tricia Anderson said. “I’m hoping all the guys will walk out onto the courts with a little more confidence this year, get ahead early in their matches and get the results they want. Our overall record last season was 9-11 and we’d love to improve upon that.”
The all-senior singles lineup has Matt Harrison at No. 1, Lukas Darling at No. 2 and Nolan Lapp at No. 3. All three are returning to their positions from last year. Harrison made the 2018 All-Hoosier Heartland Conference team.
Anderson is looking at seniors Josh Rush and Andrew Hartman for No. 1 doubles and senior Sam Salkie and freshman Zhayne Kelly for No. 2 doubles. Freshman Levi Lapp is another candidate for varsity time.
Last year, Rush played No. 1 doubles, Hartman played No. 2 doubles and Salkie played JV.
“The guys are working hard in practice,” Anderson said. “We’ve really been focusing on footwork and teaching the importance of constant movement in tennis.”
Eastern opens today at home against Lafayette Jeff.
TAYLOR
With three returning players and four newcomers, the Titans have a full contingent of seven players. They had only five players last season.
“The team is junior heavy with five from that class along with one sophomore and one freshman,” coach Marcia Marler said, noting she is encouraged by what she has seen in practices so far.
Juniors Ethan Klepinger and Kendall Lanning are penciled into the Nos. 1 and 2 singles spots. They are returning players. Another junior, newcomer Nathan Keene, is the leading candidate for No. 3.
Marler noted Klepinger and Lanning have shown good improvement from last season. She likes Keene’s athleticism and is optimistic about his potential as a first-year player.
Sophomore Evan Fleek is the other returning player; he’ll anchor the doubles lineup. Juniors Jill Patel and Pranay Patel (they are unrelated) and freshman Josh Parker are the other doubles players.
Marler’s goals are for the Titans to steadily improve and to develop into a consistently competitive team. With no seniors, she is hoping to build a strong foundation for 2020.
Taylor opens Saturday at Western.
