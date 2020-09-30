Kokomo’s boys tennis team expects this week’s sectional to be close. The Wildkats have come to expect that of all their matches. That’s pretty much how every match has been for the Kats this season.
The Wildkats are two-time defending sectional champions, and enter as one of the top two contenders this season, but the Kats have operated with a thin margin for error all fall.
Kokomo has played 16 matches that finished with a 3-2 scoreline, going 6-10 in those matches.
“We have had so many close matches all year and I’m hoping that pays off once sectional time rolls around,” Kokomo coach Shawn Flanary said Monday night after the sectional draw came out. “We expect that. We expect to see some more close ones and hopefully our guys can use that experience to play their best when it counts, but time will tell.”
Sectional play opens today with two opening-round matches at 4 p.m. on Kokomo’s courts. Northwestern, another of the primary contenders, faces Taylor in one opener, while Western faces Eastern in the other.
Tipton and Kokomo have byes. The Blue Devils await the NW-Taylor winner at 4 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals, while the Wildkats await the Western-Eastern winner at the same time in Thursday’s other semifinal. The championship is at 4 p.m. Friday.
Northwestern beat Taylor 4-1 last week and is 3-1 against the sectional field with a 3-2 victory over Western and a 5-0 victory over Eastern. Kokomo has faced just one team in the sectional field. The Kats beat Northwestern by, of course, a 3-2 score.
The Purple Tigers have a 14-6 record entering sectional play and pose a legitimate threat to take the title.
“We are really pleased with this season and the overall performance of our guys,” Northwestern co-coach Matt Woods said. “Just to be to this point in the season is a blessing. This group is maturing and starting to turn into the players we thought they might become. Not to take away from what they have done to this point, but we had one primary goal coming into this season: a sectional championship.
“It’s been 40 years since Northwestern has taken home a sectional trophy in [boys] tennis. We have been close in years past but just couldn’t get it done. We have some momentum right now and we just need to keep that rolling.”
Northwestern has won three straight matches since finishing fourth in the Hoosier Conference tournament on Sept. 19. If favorites hold and there are no upsets, this year’s sectional is set up for Kokomo to meet Northwestern in the final.
“We feel good about the draw, but we would have felt good about it no matter what,” Woods said. “The fact is we have to win matches to win a title and it doesn’t matter what round that is or who it’s against. We have to keep ourselves from looking ahead to the future and focus on the match in front of us. We know our path and we have to take care of Taylor, which is the first step.
“It’s when you get caught up in expectations and extracurricular distractions that you lose sight of your goal. We need to put our opponents away when we get up and make sure we fight to the last point if we get down.”
On the other side of the bracket today, Western squares off with an Eastern squad the Panthers beat 5-0 in the regular season. That winner gets Kokomo.
“We’re excited to play the winner of Western and Eastern,” Flanary said. “We know the Western squad is much improved as the season’s gone on. It’s going to be a dogfight between the two of us, and anyone is capable of moving on after that match.”
Kokomo No. 1 singles player Jon Callane has the Kats’ best record at 15-7.
The Kokomo Sectional winner advances to the Kokomo Regional, along with the winners of the Carmel, Logansport and West Lafayette sectionals. The regional semifinals will pit the Carmel vs. Logansport sectionals winners, and the Kokomo vs. WL sectional winners. Carmel is the four-time defending state champion.
