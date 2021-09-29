Northwestern’s boys tennis team has been waiting a full year for this week to roll around.
Its sectional week and local rivals gather at the Wildkat courts for the Kokomo Sectional. Postseason play begins today with Northwestern facing Tipton and Western facing Eastern. The Northwestern-Tipton winner advances to meet Kokomo on Thursday while the Western-Eastern winner meets Taylor in the semifinal round. The championship follows on Friday afternoon. All matches begin at 4 p.m.
Kokomo edged Northwestern 3-2 in last fall’s sectional final for the Wildkats’ third championship in a row and sixth in the last seven years. Northwestern was left to rue the continuation of a 40-year sectional drought. While Kokomo rebuilt this year with an entirely new lineup, Northwestern returned with seven contributors this season, and a lot of motivation.
“We’ve been looking forward to this,” NW co-coach Matt Woods said. “We felt like last year kind of slipped away from us. We were right there with Kokomo last year and these guys are all back. They’re hungry and kind of want to redeem themselves from last year.
“We feel like the favorite, but it’s one of those things we’re talking to them about — we have to stay level-headed and make sure we take care of business. If we do, we can come out on top. We feel like Kokomo and Western are the two teams that can give us a run. Playing Kokomo on their home courts, it’s always tough. It’s a brand-new season.”
Northwestern takes a 12-5 record into the postseason and owns 5-0 victories over Kokomo and Western, the only two sectional squads the Tigers faced in the regular season. Woods talked about what has the Tigers playing so well this season.
“It’s our depth,” he said. “Our singles spots down to our doubles spots, we really don’t have a significant weak spot in the lineup. I’ve coached for, this is probably 13 years or so, something like that, and I’ve never had a team that’s this deep from 1 singles down to 2 doubles, and our doubles guys can battle with our singles guys if I put them on the court together.”
The Tigers’ top records are from No. 3 singles player Austin Robinson (14-3) and No. 2 singles player Adam Morrow (12-5).
To continue getting wins in the sectional, Woods said the Tigers can’t let opponents get a foothold in the match and start believing they can win.
“We need to start fast,” Woods said. “If we come out and handle things right out of the gate and come out focused, I think we’re going to be OK. We have to jump on our opponent.”
Western is 10-8 and hopes to challenge for the title, regardless of what happened in the regular season.
“It’s just a whole new environment the moment that you step on the courts at Kokomo,” Western coach Judson Quinn said. “You play a lot of dual matches, but anything can happen when you get into the postseason.
“The last time we drew Eastern in the sectional, we beat them pretty handily in the regular season and they almost beat us in the regular season. We squeaked out a 3-2 win. You definitely don’t take anything for granted. You want to bring you’re a game every single day, regardless of the opponent.”
Quinn thinks the Tigers are the favorites, but sectional play will throw other variables into play.
“If you look back throughout the regular season, I think they probably beat everybody in the sectional 5-0, including us,” he said. “You go off the recent results from the county, then yeah, they’d be the favorites. If you go off of recent years, well, Kokomo’s got that winning culture. Very few times they don’t come out of the sectional.”
Quinn thinks the Panthers’ play is on the rise even if results don’t show it. Western has faced ranked squads West Lafayette (twice) and Culver Academies this month, as well as Lake Central. To win this week, the Panthers have to put hard-earned lessons into play.
“We’ve got to see good, intelligent decisions,” Quinn said. “Every single point matters so not giving away what I call free points where we make a silly mistake, whether it’s a double fault or a bad shot that donates a point to the other team. And then once we take care of not making those silly mistakes, then you can add some pressure and maybe force some errors from our opponents, put pressure on them and when the opportunity arises, hit a winner when your feet are set.”
AROUND THE AREA
Three Rivers Conference champion Peru is hosting an all-TRC sectional. Today’s opening round has the Bengal Tigers (16-1) vs. Maconaquah in one match and Manchester vs. Wabash in the other. The championship is Thursday. All matches begin at 5:15 p.m.
Peru has won the sectional three straight years.
Cass plays in the Logansport Sectional. The Kings face the host Berries in today’s opener. The semifinals are Thursday with Carroll facing Twin Lakes, and the Cass-Logan winner facing Delphi. The final is Friday. All matches begin at 4:45 p.m.
The Berries are three-time defending champs.
Commented
