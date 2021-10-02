For 40 seasons, Northwestern’s boys tennis teams had tried to regain sectional glory that had eluded the Tigers since the last time a Northwestern team claimed the crown.
The 1980 team stood as a measuring stick for four decades. Until this week, when the current Tiger team of wrote its own history.
They rolled to 5-0 victories in the first two rounds of the Kokomo Sectional, then beat Western 4-1 in the championship match Friday afternoon to take the program’s first sectional crown since 1980.
“It’s just their resolve, and their fight, the grit, the determination,” NW co-coach Matt Woods said of the characteristics of this team that put them on top at the sectional. “When you’re a favorite, from the beginning of the year people talking about us being a favorite, and having a target on our back the entire year and everybody gunning for us, to be able to fight that off consistently and perform the way they did just says a lot about their character. And they’re just great kids.”
The team match was tied 1-1 early on. Western’s Dylan Collins topped Northwestern’s Cole Wise 6-1, 6-4 at No. 1 singles, and the Northwestern No. 2 doubles team of Tate Mullens and Ethan Kearney beat Western’s Evan Butcher and Luke Mawbey 6-1, 6-4.
Then, Northwestern clinched the team match as Tigers won the other two singles points in matches that ended seconds apart. Northwestern’s Adam Morrow beat Miles Bowley 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2 singles, and Northwestern’s Austin Robinson beat Zach Gilbert 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3 singles. With that, the match was won, though a point was still raging.
Northwestern’s No. 1 doubles team of Caden Gaier and Clayton Griswold dropped their first set, then held off Western in the second in the last match to wrap up. Gaier and Griswold then surged to victory in the third set to finish 3-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 winners over Parker Dean and Connor Beeler. And with that, the celebration was on.
“We came out fighting, we were focused from the very get go and Western fought us,” Woods said. “They came out and they battled. You could tell that they were on a mission. We had to weather a storm at a couple spots and we were able to do that. I’m so proud of our guys for the way they performed.”
Northwestern’s team advances to the Kokomo Regional, which runs Tuesday and Wednesday. The Tigers’ semifinal opponent is No. 5-ranked West Lafayette, which beat No. 4 Harrison in the WL Sectional final. The other bracket features the Carmel Sectional champ vs. the Logansport Sectional champ.
“We’ve had a good week, Northwestern’s an incredible team,” Western coach Judson Quinn said. “They were ranked at the beginning of the year and they played like a ranked team [Friday]. I thought we played about as well as we could. To still come up short is tough but we’ve got to hold our heads up high. We did play well. We were competitive at all five matches and that’s all you can ask for is a shot at the end to take it.”
As the victor at No. 1 singles, Western’s Collins will advance in individual singles play with an opponent to be determined.
“I think Dylan played his best match of the year,” Quinn said. “We know the competition from this point gets tough, but he’s up for it.”
Woods dedicated the victory to the years of Tiger teams that have been trying since 1980 to break through at the sectional. Northwestern is advancing on the backs of seniors. Friday’s lineup featured five, Mullens, Gaier, Robinson, Morrow and Wise. Woods said the Northwestern coaching staff saw potential in that group early and kept setting goals for them to reach, culminating with a sectional title.
“We got close to it last year and I think it ate at everybody and they finally said ‘you know what? We’re going to go ahead and take this thing this year and they have been flat-out focused from the very beginning to get it done,” Woods said. “Sometimes I think the nerves got to them a little bit but to be able to fight that off, as high school kids, like the way they did, I’m happy.”
Northwestern takes a 15-5 record to the regional. Western finishes up 12-9.
“Congrats to Northwestern. They’ve been working at it for years so it’s nice to see seniors get wins,” Quinn said.
