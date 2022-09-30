Northwestern’s boys tennis team beat Western 3-2 in the IHSAA Kokomo Sectional championship Friday for its second straight title.
“It’s a great feeling,” Northwestern co-coach Matt Woods said. “Last year, we won it for the first time in 40 years. This year, we were thinking it might be a little bit of a rebuilding year [with two freshmen and a sophomore] in the lineup. Each one of them stepped up throughout the year and each one contributed to a great season.
“We were just hoping to be able to finish it off [in the sectional]. We knew Kokomo was going to be ready [in the semifinal round], we knew Western was going to be ready. The guys stepped up. I’m really proud of them.”
Northwestern beat Kokomo 3-2 in Thursday’s semifinal round.
In Friday’s final, the Tigers’ points came from No. 1 singles player Aurel Vonzun, No. 3 singles player Ian Woods and the No. 1 doubles team of Clayton Griswold and Ethan Kearney.
Fittingly, Griswold and Kearney won the decisive third point. They were the two holdovers from last year’s sectional lineup. Griswold played No. 1 doubles on that team and Kearney played No. 2 doubles.
Now seniors, they have formed a rock-solid No. 1 team this year. They defeated Western’s Mitchell Dean and Simon Aaron 6-3, 7-5 in the final to make the team score 3-1.
“There’s a ton of experience out of that 1 doubles team,” Matt Woods said. “They’ve mixed in at 1 or 2 doubles from their freshman years and they’re seniors now. When it came down to it, I don’t think they were worried about the moment or anything. They just stepped up and performed.”
Griswold and Kearney turned back Dean and Aaron in a competitive second set to win the point.
“It felt great,” Kearney said. “We just kind of played our tennis and it led to us winning. We just needed to keep playing strong and we got through it.”
Griswold and Kearney pushed their season record to 21-2.
“We’ve known each other for a long time,” Griswold said. “We have good chemistry and we really understand how each other plays. I feel like that’s how we’ve won a lot of [matches] this year.”
Both players agreed their games mesh well.
“He’s got the net game, I got the baseline and stuff so he can take over the net and I can sit back at the baseline and rally back,” Griswold said.
Vonzun continued his outstanding season by beating Western’s Frederik Sigersted-Rasmussen 6-0, 6-1 in a clash of international players at No. 1 singles. Vonzun improved to 20-1.
Ian Woods defeated Western’s James Paden 6-3, 6-0 at No. 3 singles. Woods is one of the Tigers’ freshmen.
The addition of Vonzun this year gave the Tigers a force at No. 1 singles and also allowed their other lineup pieces to fall into place. For example, Griswold and Kearney were singles candidates at one point.
“It was a blessing for sure,” Matt Woods said of Vonzun’s arrival, “but the best thing about him is his attitude. He’s just an outstanding kid. The guys love him.”
For Western, Luke Mawbey and Evan Butcher defeated the Tigers’ A.J. Burkhalter and Hudson Whaley 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles and Miles Bowley defeated the Tigers’ Blake Wise 7-5, 3-6, 10-7 at No. 2 singles. (With the team match already decided, the teams agreed to a super tiebreaker in the third set.)
“Credit to Western,” Matt Woods said. “Western came out and performed and they did a great job.”
Northwestern (17-3) advances to play in the Kokomo Regional’s semifinal round Tuesday.
Western closed with an 11-11 record — and its eighth loss by a 3-2 margin.
“Being able to turn an 0-5 loss [to the Tigers in the regular season] into a 2-3 in which we almost had a shot at 1 doubles to get a third point ... we talked about putting in a lot of effort and playing to our potential and I was proud of our guys for the work they put in,” Western coach Judson Quinn said.
Western has been sectional runner-up three times in the last four years.
“We are competitive and we put in a lot of work. To come up short is really tough, but I think it will motivate us to work even harder in the future. This is a goal we want to achieve,” Quinn said.
