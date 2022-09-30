Northwestern and Western advanced through the semifinals Thursday to book a date in today’s championship match of the Kokomo Boys Tennis Sectional.
Defending sectional champion Northwestern edged Kokomo 3-2 in a match that came down to a pair of three-set matches. Northwestern’s No. 2 doubles team of A.J. Burkhalter and Hudson Whaley outlasted Kokomo’s tandem 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4 to seal the match for the Tigers.
“That was the clincher,” NW co-coach Matt Woods said. “We were actually down 5-2 in the second set and came back and forced a tiebreaker and ended up losing the tiebreaker, and we got down 4-1 in the third set and got all the way back and got up 5-4 and ended up winning the next game to win it 6-4.
“No. 2 doubles played fantastic. It’s a high-pressure situation and knowing that you’re the point left out on the court to win, and it’s up to you — they were watching 3 singles next to them, but I think they understood that it was going to come down to them — to be able to fight through that pressure, that’s why we’ve got a senior with a freshman. They came together and decided they weren’t going to lose that one.
“Kokomo played fantastic [in that match]. They were ready for us. A lot of credit goes to them. They were prepared and played very well.”
Northwestern (16-3) also got a clean 6-0, 6-0 win from Aurel Vonzun at No. 1 singles, and a 6-1, 6-2 victory from the No. 1 doubles team of Clayton Griswold and Ethan Kearney.
For the Wildkats (11-12), Andrew Guerre won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 2 singles and Kyan Gamble rallied to win a three-setter at No. 3 singles, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-3.
“It is always hard to end the season with a tough loss, but Kokomo tennis took a big step forward this year,” Kokomo coach Travis Taflinger said. “Last year in sectionals, we lost to NW 5-0 in about 60 minutes. [Thursday], we were fighting for that third point in the third set of the final match and their team is even stronger than last year.
“Andrew played awesome. He played flawless tennis. Kyan won a three-set match and played better as the match went on. NW has really good No. 1 singles and doubles, but we had a great chance at No. 2 doubles. Alan [Dockemeyer] and Canaan [Horner] probably played their best match of the year, but just came up short in a tight three-set match. Hat’s off to Northwestern, who played really strong tennis. We fought hard, we had great energy, and I’m so thankful for what our players, especially the seniors, did this year to help rebuild Kokomo tennis. I love this team and they were a true blessing to coach.”
Western won 5-0 over Tipton. The Panthers’ doubles teams both won by 6-0, 6-0 scorelines with the tandem of Mitchell Dean and Simon Aaron won the No. 1 match, and the team of Jonah Raab and Evan Butcher won the No. 2 match.
Frederick Sigersted-Rasmussen won 6-0, 7-5 at No. 1 singles for Western (11-10), Miles Bowley won 6-0, 6-4 at No. 2 and Tipton did not have a No. 3 player so Western won that by forfeit.
“You look at the scores, our doubles did a good job of taking care of business and playing two clean sets,” Western coach Judson Quinn said. “They were aggressive at the net and were just in control of the entire match.
“The singles started off hot and Tipton’s players adjusted well in the second set and I think we kind of took our foot off the gas a little bit, but we closed and were able to win in straight sets.”
The championship is at 4 p.m. today on the Kokomo courts. Northwestern beat Western 5-0 in the regular season.
“You can look at the last results being 0-5 and we didn’t even play like the same lineup,” Quinn said. “We were down a 1 singles player, they had everybody … which shuffled everybody around.
“There’s definitely some repeat matchups where they got us the first time. We have to play our style of tennis … making sure every match goes the way we want it to and not trying to play someone else’s style.”
Northwestern is expecting a different challenge from the regular season.
“We’re looking for them obviously to be ready,” Woods said. “They’ve got a couple of spots that are switched around in different positions. It’s going to be a little bit different lineup. I think they’ve set their lineup according to what our strengths are. It’s going to be a battle.”
