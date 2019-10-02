In the Kokomo Boys Tennis Sectional, play begins today and continues through Friday. All matches carry 4 p.m. start times.
In today’s opening round, Eastern (6-10) takes on Taylor in one match and Northwestern (10-6) faces Tipton in the other match.
Western (13-8) and Kokomo (13-9) drew the byes and will join the fray in Thursday’s semifinal round. Western will face the Eastern-Taylor winner and the Wildkats will go against the NW-Tipton winner.
Kokomo is the defending champion.
• The Peru and Logansport sectionals also open today.
The Peru Sectional is at Thrush Courts and has four teams. Today’s semifinal matches feature Maconaquah vs. Manchester, and defending champ Peru vs. Wabash. The championship is Thursday. All three matches are scheduled for 5:15 p.m.
The Logansport field has five teams. There’s one match today: Cass vs. Carroll. The winner advances to face defending champ Logan in Thursday’s semifinal round. Twin Lakes and Delphi are in the other semifinal. All matches at Logan carry 4:45 p.m. start times.
