Northwestern’s boys tennis team heads into the Kokomo Sectional as the defending champion — and as the team to beat.
The Tigers own a 15-3 record after closing the regular season with nine straight wins. That streak included victories over fellow sectional contenders Kokomo and Western.
“I feel good about where we are at mentally,” Northwestern co-coach Matt Woods said. “We have made it clear to our guys that we will not beat ourselves. If someone beats us, they are a worthy opponent and better on that given day. I feel like we have done well playing like that. We have been tested at every spot this season. Every spot has contributed to a victory along the way.
“Coach [Mike] Wise and I believe in our guys and their ability to fight through adversity. It’s going to be a fun tournament.”
The sectional begins today with two matches — Kokomo (10-11) vs. Eastern, and Western (9-10) vs. Taylor (5-9). In Thursday’s semifinal round, Northwestern will take on the Kokomo-Eastern winner and Tipton will go against the Western-Taylor winner.
“I see the sectional as very competitive,” Western coach Judson Quinn said. “Taylor is much improved from the past few years. Northwestern has had a very impressive season and is the clear favorite. Kokomo has a lot of momentum and has good recent results. We’re coming off a fun weekend at Delta and have been playing some good tennis as well. So we’ll see a lot of good players out there and it will come down to who plays the best at three positions on each given day.”
Northwestern broke through last season to win its first sectional title since 1980. The Tigers came into the season with a rebuilt lineup — and kept on winning.
The Tigers are led by No. 1 singles player Aurel Vonzun (18-1 record) and the No. 1 doubles team of Clayton Griswold and Ethan Kearney (19-2). Vonzun and the Griswold-Kearney team both made the All-Hoosier Conference team. The No. 2 doubles team of A.J. Burkhalter and Hudson Whaley has a 14-5 record and Nos. 2 and 3 singles players Blake Wise and Ian Woods own winning records as well.
“We seem to have a quiet confidence at the moment,” Matt Woods said. “Knowing that it can be done and having two guys [Griswold and Kearney] that were a part of that lineup last season helps prepare the others for the unknown. However, we understand that Kokomo and Western are tough teams and well coached. What happened during the regular season gets tossed out and both will be ready.”
Northwestern beat Kokomo 3-2 on Aug. 30. Vonzun won at No. 1 singles and the Tigers swept the doubles points. Northwestern beat Western 5-0 on Sept. 6.
Kokomo heads into the sectional having already won six more matches than last season.
“After last year and only winning four matches, this year’s team has experienced a tremendous turnaround,” Kokomo coach Travis Taflinger said. “We have gone through lots of adversity, but it has created some cool opportunities to become tougher and stay united. At full strength, we have won five matches in a row.
“Our guys really enjoy practice and working hard every day. I have seen them improve so much this season.”
Kokomo is led by its singles lineup. No. 1 player Caleb Taflinger and No. 3 player Kye Gamble have 12-7 records and No. 2 player Andrew Guerre is 11-7.
“This sectional field is awesome,” Travis Taflinger said. “It has some really competitive teams, strong coaches, numerous seniors, some young talent and excellent international student-athletes. All of our programs enjoy Howard County tennis and working together. It will be fun to watch the players go out and decide who ends up on top this year.”
Quinn’s Panthers are looking to put it all together in the sectional. The Panthers battled injuries and a demanding schedule during the regular season. They suffered seven 3-2 losses.
“This team has had to fight through so much adversity,” Quinn said. “I think there were definitely some losses that we could have won if we were fully healthy. ... We’re battle tested and we’re ready to compete.”
Western’s strongest points are the No. 2 doubles team of Luke Mawbey and Evan Butcher and No. 1 singles player Frederick Sigersted-Rasmussen. Mawbey and Butcher won the Hoosier Conference No. 2 doubles title and have a 12-7 record. Sigersted-Rasmussen joined them on the all-conference team.
Taylor is led by its No. 2 doubles team of Kaiden Blane and Kien Sullivan and Eastern is led by No. 2 singles player Levi Lapp. The Blane-Sullivan team and Lapp both won Hoosier Heartland Conference titles.
OTHER SECTIONALS
The Peru and Logansport sectionals, which have just four teams each, are scheduled for today and Thursday.
At Peru today, Cass (11-4) goes against four-time defending champion Peru (16-5) in one 5:15 p.m. match while Manchester faces Wabash in the other.
At Logansport today, defending champ Logan takes on Carroll in one 4:45 p.m. match and Twin Lakes faces Delphi in the other.
The IHSAA moved Cass from the Logan Sectional to the Peru Sectional this year to take the place of Maconaquah, which does not have a team this year.
