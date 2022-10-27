For exchange student Aurel Vonzun, the most striking part of being a part of Northwestern’s boys tennis team this fall, was being a part. He was one of several, together.
A 16-year-old from Switzerland, Vonzun’s tennis career at home has consisted of playing in sports clubs in nearby Chur, in eastern Switzerland. Play isn’t connected to a school and it’s generally an individual endeavor. Upon arriving in the U.S., he was flying blind. He figured he’d be able to play tennis. Exactly how was unknown.
“I thought I’d be able to play here, but I didn’t really know that there were specific seasons where you just play one sport, and then there’s another season that’s another sport,” Vonzun said. “I just hoped I’d be able to play tennis.
“I couldn’t really tell how good I am compared to players here. I was really happy also being on a team. I’d been on teams in Switzerland, but played more like three, four matches and that was it.”
His first taste of tennis in the U.S. was before the school season started.
“The first time we saw him hit was at the summer parks tournament,” said Northwestern co-coach Matt Woods, who teams with Mike Wise to coach the Tigers. “You usually know within the first 30 seconds a kid is hitting if he has any ability. We were impressed right away.
“Once we got him to practice, it was obvious he knew how to construct points and flat out play. His spin, power, placement, footwork — he has it all. He has been playing since he was very young and you can tell he has worked on his craft tirelessly back home.”
In Vonzun, the Northwestern Tigers had a new No. 1 singles player for the season, and he got a completely different sports experience than what’s normal for him.
“After school you can go together with a team, you practice, have fun,” Vonzun said. “On game days, you win together, lose together. You’re a team, you hope for each other to win. It’s just really cool.”
The Tigers did a lot of winning. On his own this season, Vonzun was 21-2, but the more striking record was the 17-4 record the team recorded. Northwestern won the Kokomo Sectional title for the second year in a row when it edged Western 3-2 on Sept. 30.
His presence at the top of the lineup meant the Tigers were stronger top to bottom as the next-strongest players filled spots below him.
“With Aurel, we were guaranteed to be up 1-0 every night. When you only need three points [to win a team match], that’s huge,” Woods said. “He also allowed our players to see the next level and experience the next level first hand. They jumped at the opportunity to hit with him in practice and he made everyone better. He could have blasted all of them off the court, but would back it off at times to make them better.”
Coming from a different sports structure, Vonzun’s training has been sports-specific for a long time. He started playing tennis at about 5 years old because his father and grandmother played. And yes, Swiss superstar Roger Federer was an inspiration for sure. Vonzun played soccer as well for several years, but eventually the grind of having six days of practice combined between the two sports became too much and he concentrated on tennis.
Vonzun faced a wide array of opponents this fall. Some were easy, some more challenging. When the Tigers were eliminated by Carmel in a Kokomo Regional semifinal, Vonzun moved into the individual state tourney because he was still unbeaten in postseason play. His season ended in the individual sectional final with a loss to West Lafayette’s Arun Raman on Oct. 8.
“I got a lot out of this tennis season,” Vonzun said. “Being on a team, not playing only for yourself, but for your team. We practice every day for two hours so I’ve played a lot of tennis this fall, and I’ve played a lot of good players too. That really helped me as a tennis player.”
That’s Vonzun the player. What’s been illuminating to him as a person are the array of differences he’s experiencing as a student at Northwestern, where you play sports with your classmates and watch other classmates in other sports.
Something that has stood out to Vonzun is “to see the school spirit and the sports too. Like doing sports in school, I think that’s very cool. And also the school spirt — watching other games from other sports in your school.”
At home in Switzerland, school can wrap up at 16 years old, or students can move on to three more years. This school year for Vonzun is the first of those next three years, and he’ll have two more years of that phase when he returns home.
There are a lot of things to adjust to as an exchange student. School itself is different, the food is different, daily interactions with people are different, and he’s hearing English all day every day. He’s living with the Cardwell family this school year. Being part of Northwestern’s squad gave him an instant group of friends just as the school year began.
“I just love playing tennis with my friends,” he said. “I could watch them after a match, or they could watch me after a game. It was really cool practicing with them, it was cool coming together with friends and playing.
“I met them even before school started. It was nearly every class, I had a guy I already knew.”
Vonzun will keep playing tennis this school year as he’s been selected for the Indiana All-Stars, who will play Nov. 6 in Pendleton. He also plans to play baseball for Northwestern this coming spring. That’s another new experience as Switzerland has no baseball squads that he’s ever found.
Long before his school year ends, he’s already left his mark.
“Aurel had an amazing season that will go down as one of the best in school history,” Woods said. “However that isn’t the best thing about him. He is an incredible young man. He jumped into the team atmosphere head first and the boys embraced him fully. You can ask every opponent and he was nothing but kind. He had a tendency to show mercy to a lot of lesser-talented opponents this year and would back off to play a little longer. We even watched him bring water over to a kid that was cramping up during a match against him and the kid was treating him with disrespect the whole match.”
