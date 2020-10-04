Kokomo No. 1 doubles players Jacob Walker (facing the camera) and Miki Sanchez react after their 6-4, 6-2 victory in the Kokomo Sectional championship Saturday. They helped the Wildkats defeat Northwestern 3-2.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
editor's picktop story
Kats hold serve
BOYS TENNIS: Wildkats outlast Tigers for sectional 3-peat
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's boys tennis team turned back upstart Northwestern 3-2 Saturday to claim a Kokomo Sectional three-peat.
"I think both coaches knew it was going to be a close one," Kokomo coach Shawn Flanary said. "Our boys played really well. They knew we were going to have to play well to win and they did."
1 of 32
10-3-20 Kokomo vs Northwestern sectional tennis Kokomo 1 singles Jon Callane cheers after winning his match. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-3-20 Kokomo vs Northwestern sectional tennis Kokomo 1 singles Jon Callane Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-3-20 Kokomo vs Northwestern sectional tennis NW 1 singles Cole Wise Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-3-20 Kokomo vs Northwestern sectional tennis Kokomo 1 singles Jon Callane Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-3-20 Kokomo vs Northwestern sectional tennis Kokomo 1 singles Jon Callane celebrates after a point. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-3-20 Kokomo vs Northwestern sectional tennis Kokomo 1 singles Jon Callane Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-3-20 Kokomo vs Northwestern sectional tennis NW 1 singles Cole Wise Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-3-20 Kokomo vs Northwestern sectional tennis NW 1 singles Cole Wise Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-3-20 Kokomo vs Northwestern sectional tennis Kokomo 1 singles Jon Callane Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo No. 1 doubles players Jacob Walker (facing the camera) and Miki Sanchez react after their 6-4, 6-2 victory in the Kokomo Sectional championship Saturday. They helped the Wildkats defeat Northwestern 3-2.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-3-20 Kokomo vs Northwestern sectional tennis Kokomo 1 doubles Jacob Walker. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-3-20 Kokomo vs Northwestern sectional tennis Kokomo 1 doubles Miguel Sanchez. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-3-20 Kokomo vs Northwestern sectional tennis Kokomo 1 doubles Miguel Sanchez and Jacob Walker hug after winning their match. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-3-20 Kokomo vs Northwestern sectional tennis NW 2 singles Adam Morrow. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-3-20 Kokomo vs Northwestern sectional tennis NW 2 singles Adam Morrow. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-3-20 Kokomo vs Northwestern sectional tennis NW 2 singles Adam Morrow. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo No. 2 singles player Taylor Duncan returns a shot during the Kokomo Sectional championship Saturday. Duncan defeated Northwestern's Adam Morrow 6-3, 6-4.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-3-20 Kokomo vs Northwestern sectional tennis Kokomo 2 singles Taylor Duncan. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo No. 2 singles player Taylor Duncan plays in the Kokomo Sectional championship Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-3-20 Kokomo vs Northwestern sectional tennis Kokomo 2 singles Taylor Duncan. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-3-20 Kokomo vs Northwestern sectional tennis NW 2 doubles Will Lovelace Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-3-20 Kokomo vs Northwestern sectional tennis NW 2 doubles Tate Mullens Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-3-20 Kokomo vs Northwestern sectional tennis Kokomo’s Brandon Hansen returns, playing 2 doubles Drew Swain. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-3-20 Kokomo vs Northwestern sectional tennis Kokomo 2 doubles Drew Swain. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-3-20 Kokomo vs Northwestern sectional tennis NW 3 singles Austin Robinson. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-3-20 Kokomo vs Northwestern sectional tennis NW 3 singles Austin Robinson. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-3-20 Kokomo vs Northwestern sectional tennis NW 3 singles Austin Robinson. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-3-20 Kokomo vs Northwestern sectional tennis NW 3 singles Austin Robinson. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-3-20 Kokomo vs Northwestern sectional tennis Kokomo 3 singles Ty Lauderbaugh. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-3-20 Kokomo vs Northwestern sectional tennis Kokomo 3 singles Ty Lauderbaugh. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-3-20 Kokomo vs Northwestern sectional tennis Kokomo 3 singles Ty Lauderbaugh. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-3-20 Kokomo vs Northwestern sectional tennis Kokomo 3 singles Ty Lauderbaugh. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo also beat Northwestern 3-2 in the regular season, but the sectional rematch played out differently. Whereas the earlier match saw the Tigers build a 2-1 lead before the Wildkats won the final two points, Saturday's match saw the Kats jump to a 3-1 lead to quickly clinch the win — and deny the Tigers' bid for their first sectional title since 1980.
In addition, the No. 3 singles and No. 1 doubles points had different winners than the regular-season match.
No. 1 doubles was the first point off the courts Saturday. The Kats' Jacob Walker and Miki Sanchez defeated the Tigers' Addison Horner and Caden Gaier 6-4, 6-2. Northwestern drew even by winning the No. 2 doubles point. The Tigers' Will Lovelace and Tate Mullens defeated the Kats' Drew Swain and Brandon Hansen 7-6 (1), 6-2.
Both teams in recent weeks had changed their doubles combinations from earlier in the season.
"It made for a high quality matches at both points," Flanary said. "Our 1 doubles really stepped up and probably played their best match of the year to get that one in straights. That was probably the big surprise."
Flanary liked how Walker and Sanchez bounced back from their loss in the Kats' 4-1 semifinal victory over Western on Friday.
"They played really smart and really well. That was huge for our team," he said.
From there, the match came down to the singles points. Kokomo's Taylor Duncan defeated Northwestern's Adam Morrow 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2 for the Kats' second point.
"I was really proud of Taylor Duncan. He had a big week, beating what I'd consider two very good 2 singles players," Flanary said, noting Duncan beat Western's Dylan Collins 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinal round. "He's had some ups and downs over the course of the season. The week we beat Northwestern the last time, he had a huge week with a three-set victory over Northwestern [for the deciding point] and also a victory in our match against North Central. I think this week, he kind of put it back together."
Northwestern co-coach Matt Woods credited Duncan and the Kats' No. 1 doubles team for stepping up with strong play for their team.
"They really did a nice job of scrambling and getting one more ball back at both positions when we had them on the run," he said.
No. 1 singles player Jon Callane secured Kokomo's 29th sectional title all-time when he beat the Tigers' Cole Wise 6-0, 7-6 (3) for a 3-1 match lead.
"Jon had a little adversity in the second when he broke his racquet strings so he had to resort to borrowing a teammate's racquet. That took a little bit of adjusting and I think it let Cole gain some confidence, and Cole kept his foot on the gas and played strong tennis, forcing a tiebreaker. I think Jon's experience kind of prevailed there," Flanary said.
The final point on the court was No. 3 singles. The Tigers' Austin Robinson beat the Kats' Ty Lauderbaugh 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
"Austin gives a lot of people problems because he is a wall and gets everything back," Woods said. "Austin does a great job of thinking through the match. He almost always has a plan when we talk to him. He played a really smart match [Saturday] and just outlasted their 3."
The Tigers capped a breakout season with a 16-7 record. They'll return the bulk of their lineup next season.
"I know our guys are really hungry to get to next year already so we will see what happens in the offseason. We had a great year overall and have a bright future ahead," Woods said.
Kokomo (14-10) advances to play West Lafayette in the Kokomo Regional semifinal round Tuesday The Red Devils beat the Kats 5-0 during the regular season.
