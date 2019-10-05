Kokomo’s boys tennis team took care of business as expected in the Kokomo Sectional championship Friday afternoon.
The Wildkats’ singles lineup of Jon Callane, Pablo Ketterer and Jackson Richards recorded quick points to set the tone for a 4-1 victory over Western.
Callane defeated Palmer Harrell 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1, Ketterer shut out Dylan Collins 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 and Richards defeated Matt Tuchscherer 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3 as the Kats roared to a quick 3-0 lead that sealed their second straight sectional title and 28th all-time.
The Kats came into the sectional as the favorites and they lived up to the billing. They beat Northwestern 4-1 Thursday to reach the final.
“I thought the boys came out well and handled the pressure. Sometimes it’s not easy being the expected winner. I think there’s often more pressure in that situation than there is being the underdog,” Kokomo coach Shawn Flanary said. “Our singles were really efficient [Friday] and I was proud of our doubles too. Up and down the lineup, I was pleased with the effort and focus.”
Kokomo’s fourth point came at No. 2 doubles where Taylor Duncan and Nathanael Elkin teamed for a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Connor Beeler and Carter Condo.
“[Duncan and Elkin] played better as the match went on — the first set was fairly tight, then the second set we kind of put our foot on the gas and closed it out 6-1,” Flanary said.
Western’s point in the final came at No. 1 doubles where Braden Freeman and Clayton Shanks topped the Kats’ Ty Lauderbaugh and Rajon Sellers 6-4, 6-4.
Kokomo went 0-2 at No. 1 doubles in the sectional, but Flanary saw better fight in Friday’s match.
“I felt like [Thursday] we were really flat at 1 doubles — not taking anything away from Northwestern, I thought [the Tiger duo] played really well. But we were in the sets [Friday], it was a dogfight. I thought our boys batted,” Flanary said.
Western (14-9) had to shuffle its lineup a little for the final. Normal singles player Jacob Jansen was unavailable to play and Collins filled his spot.
The Kats improved to 15-9, a three-win improvement from this point last season. Elkin is the lone senior in the lineup. Ketterer is a junior at the international school and could return next school year if he chooses.
“I think they’ve done well,” Flanary said of his squad. “We’ve had a lot of 3-2 [matches] this year. We were able to sneak out some. Maybe next year, with another year of experience for some of these guys, we’ll start to own those. But definitely a huge blessing with Pablo coming in. Jon really worked hard on his game over the last year and was able to defeat several players who got him last year. He’s had a great year. Jackson has had a little bit of dual role between doubles and singles. He’s done a great job in singles here late in the year.
“Our doubles guys got better and they’re working to implement things we’ve talked about.”
Kokomo advances to the Kokomo Regional and will face No. 1-ranked and three-time defending state champion Carmel in Tuesday’s semifinal round. Western finished 14-9. Twin Lakes and West Lafayette are in the other semifinal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.