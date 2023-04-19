Kokomo’s boys track and field team broke through last season to win its first sectional title since 2019. Kokomo edged Northwestern 113-95 for the title.
The Wildkats come into the new season with a rebuilt lineup following the graduation of a strong senior class that included All-State sprinter Plez Lawrence. He took third place in the 100-meter dash and seventh place in the 200 dash at the state meet last season.
The Kats also have a new coach as Zenova Williams replaced Jordan Ousley. Williams is a St. Louis native who ran collegiately at Northwest Missouri State University.
“We have a very young, talented team this year,” Williams said, noting he has 19 freshmen among his 45 athletes. “Our junior and senior classes are very experienced as almost all are returners from last year’s sectional championship team.”
The Kats return a state qualifier in junior Jamaree McClinton. He took 21st place in the 300 hurdles with a time of 41.30 seconds at the state meet. Williams said he sees McClinton’s main events as the 300 hurdles and 4x400 relay.
Williams also expects consistent points from: seniors Devon Thomas (100 dash, 4x100 relay) and Shayne Spear (throws); juniors Eric Thomas (high jump, 4x400), Lukas Degraffenreid (200 dash, 4x100), Tracy Dowling (200 dash, 4x100) and Rondell Greene (400 dash, 4x100, 4x400); sophomore Jediah Beard (throws); and freshman Cooper Cage (800, 1,600 runs).
“Our team is strong in field events,” Williams said. “We also have many sprinters that are returners, and are eager to continue their success. Our distance squad is led by great upperclassmen, and the young guys are keeping right up with them.”
The following are looks at the other Howard County teams.
NORTHWESTERN
The Tigers have finished as runners-up in the last three sectionals (2019, ‘21 and ‘22). If they hope to contend again this season, they’ll need a rebuilt lineup to come together.
“Half of our roster [of 35] is first-year guys. We will look to our very experienced upper half to bring them along this year,” said coach Alex Pier, whose 2022 team also was the Hoosier Conference runner-up.
“We have a bit of a spread on events,” he added. “However, most certainly we will look to our distance crew and experienced seniors to lead us this year.”
The Tigers’ top returnees include seniors Colin Feazel, Eric Binder, Clayton Griswold and Matthan McGriff and juniors Garret Jolliffe, Matthew Mitchell and Jacob Bumgardner.
Feazel, who was the sectional runner-up in the 800 run last season, and Mitchell are strong options for the middle distances. Binder is a sprinter. Griswold and McGriff are options for the 400 dash and Griswold also is a long jumper. Jolliffe throws the shot put and discus. Bumgardner is a versatile athlete who can handle a multitude of events.
Pier said junior Jacob Benge is showing promise in the sprints and long jump.
“There are plenty of other boys on the team who have already produced and will continue to produce exciting results,” Pier said. “The team’s successes will be an entire group effort this year as we head through the season.”
Pier is hoping his team can continue to grow over the course of the season.
“The state tournament is always the best time of the year. We want to be putting out our best performances at that time,” he said.
WESTERN
With roughly 40 athletes and a mix of experience, youth and a distribution of talent around all areas, the Panthers are optimistic about how they can follow up on last spring’s team. That squad was fourth at the sectional and graduated a pair of regional qualifiers.
The Panthers won the sectional two seasons ago without strength in sprints. This season, coach Gary Jewell thinks the team has its bases covered in more events.
“It’s a rather mixed bag of experience, but high in talent,” Jewell said.
“Our sprint group is a lot stronger and deeper than its been since 2017. Some of that is due to guys who have been around for four years who are just now developing into strong athletes, while others are just naturally gifted athletes.
“The same can be said for our distance group. Aden Yeary is over a minute faster in the 3,200 than he was as a sophomore while Camden Raab enters as a talented freshman.”
Freshman Matthew McKitrick, sophomores Myreon DeVost and Cameron Hobensack, and seniors Simon Aaron and Caleb Cook are in the short sprints and relays. Cook, Hobensack and McKitrick are also long jumping. Juniors Evan Kallio and Graysen Neer are 400 runners.
Senior Luke Mawbey, sophomore Milan Bennett and junior Rollin Sullivan are in the 100 hurdles. Senior Seth Baker and freshman Brady Thompson are in the 300 hurdles. Baker, Kallio and Neer will take spots in the 4x400. Junior Logan Nelson is a high jumper.
Several of that group are already hitting times or distances that would have scored points at last year’s sectional.
Jewell said as many as four of the sprinters – McKitrick, Aaron, DeVost and Cook — have, or look capable of running a 100 in under 12 seconds. McKitrick and Cook have both passed 20 feet in long jump in meets or practice. Nelson has already cleared 5-10 in high jump, and sophomore pole vaulter Camden Oyler has passed 12 feet.
The distance group includes Yeary, seniors Rowan Hale and Charlie Conkle, freshman Camden Raab and sophomore Lincoln McKillip, with Baker also able to join them in the longest relay.
“We have talent in those events but we don’t have the depth we had two years ago,” Jewell said of distances. “We have three guys who can score for us in all four events, but it’s not in our best interest to load those guys up at every meet.”
Newcomers will make an impact in shot put and discus. Throwers are junior Justin Cline, sophomore Gavin Bourff, senior Ben Granfield, and freshmen Owen Mashino and Cambell Robertson.
“So far this season we’ve shown we’re capable of some great things,” Jewell said. “We want to improve on our early season success and build toward championship season.”
EASTERN
The Comets have an uptick in athletes at 29, with a lot of new blood. The team has seven seniors, five juniors, six sophomores and 11 freshmen.
“Our team is made up of 50% guys that are new to track,” Eastern coach Blake Donson said. “We lost some great seniors last year, as well as some guys that did not come out this year. It’s nice to have such a big freshman class with most of them competing at the middle school level the last couple of years.”
Jayden Eagle is one of the key returnees after reaching the regional by winning long jump last season.
“Our strengths this season will be in the sprints and distance,” Donson said. “Jayden Eagle and Obadiah Greene will be two guys that we will rely heavily on for points each meet. Jayden is a stud 100/200 runner and returning sectional champion in the long jump. He is someone we can count on to get us points in all three of those events, as well as anchoring our 4x100.
“Obi ended his freshman campaign on a great note last year and started the year off with a bang, qualifying for the [Hoosier State Relays] Small State Relays and ended up placing 17th. He will be fun to watch this year in the 1,600 and 3,200 as well as spending some time running in the 4x800.”
Donson also pointed to Ryder DeYoung (high jump and pole vault), Andrew Cavazos (shot put), Nathan Rush (discus), Levi Ramer (hurdles), Noah Wright (hurdles) and Sam Duke (400, 800) as people the Comets will bank on for points.
Seniors on the squad include Duke (400, 800, 4x800, 4x400), Levi Lap (distances), Micah Moon (sprints), Caleb Moon (200, 400), Rush (throws), Anthony Seagrave (sprints) and Tyler Wright (throws). Juniors are Phillip Beedham (distances), Rafe Combs (throws), DeYoung, Eagle, and Dylan Guest (400).
Sophomores are Cavazos (throws), Greene, Tim Leopard (mid-distances), Levi Ramer (hurdles, sprint relays, long jump), Parker Smith-McCombs (distances), and Noah Wright (hurdles, sprints). Freshmen are Jakob Bertoline (distances), Alek Burns (throws), Matthew Creasey (hurdles), Amos Greene (distances, pole vault), Caden Kerns (distances), Erick Krogstie (sprints, long jump), Reagan Long (mid-distances, pole vault), Lincoln Mentis (sprints), Jansen Richmond (throws, high jump), Wyatt Troyer (throws), and Gavin Zhou (sprints).
“Even though we are young, we have a lot of heart and passion when competing with guys that are always looking to get better,” he said. “I would like to improve on how we did at conference from last year, as well as get a couple more guys out of sectionals this year.
“We have some guys with the potential to make it to regionals and a couple in my mind that could make it to the state meet as well. The reason I love track so much is being able to see a time or mark get better and better as the year goes on, which is my ultimate goal as a whole for the team.”
TAYLOR
With 11 athletes on the squad the Titans are looking to build the program and get newcomers up to speed.
Taylor coach Tim Weeks said he has a “very young team with not a lot of experience overall. Really working hard on getting numbers up.”
Without a lot of experience, the Titans should see rapid gains as they find their footing in events.
“Kids are working hard, will see a lot of personal records throughout the year,” Weeks said.
The Titans will rely on a core of four athletes for points: senior Alex Lindley in shot put and discus; sophomore Britton Dillon; junior Teme Moody in the 3,200; and senior Bricyn Cooks in the 100 and 200.
Also in throws are freshmen Jayden Diaz and Gabe Rust. In sprints are junior Antoine McMillian (100, 200) and freshman Eli O’Neal (200, 400). In sprints or middle distances are junior Lilo Malias (400, 800) and freshman Jevarion Young (800). And junior Brayden Wunderlich is in distances.
Weeks said the goal is to set a foundation that grows in future seasons. He wants to “keep kids out for the season and look to improve each year.”
