Plez Lawrence has been waiting for this opportunity.
“Growing up, I watched the guy who has it now, Steven Edwards, who has the record,” Lawrence said Tuesday of Kokomo’s 100-meter school record time of :10.74. Former Wildkat sprinter Edwards set that mark in a sectional-winning run in 2019. “I told coach Ousley, ‘One day, I’m going to break that record.’ Hopefully, God willing, I can break it this Saturday. That’s my main goal.”
Coach Ousley would be Kokomo boys track and field coach Jordan Ousley. And this Saturday would be today, at the IHSAA Boys Track and Field State Meet in Bloomington. Lawrence, a senior Wildkat, has been building up for this meet, these races, and that record.
Lawrence is one of seven Tribune-area athletes looking to make his mark at today’s state meet. Also lining up are Maconaquah’s Aiden Kelly, Tipton’s Evan Long, Kokomo’s Jamaree McClinton, Northwestern’s A’Marion Conyers, Western’s Pete Bradshaw, and Peru’s Matt Ross.
Lawrence is running the 100 and 200 sprints at the state meet. He’s coming in hot. Lawrence won the 100 at the Goshen Regional in :10.76 and won the 200 in :21.85. He’s seeded fourth in both events.
“I can’t really stop thinking about it,” he said of the state meet. “With where I’m seeded at right now, if I do what I’m supposed to do, you definitely could be talking to a state champion in both events. It’s definitely a big deal for me. My whole family is going to be there. I definitely want to do it for my mom.”
Lawrence draws strength from his mother, who is a cancer survivor. When he races, he wears a necklace that contains a photo of the two of them.
“I’ve worked too hard not to come home with some hardware,” he added. “I’ve got to trust God every day and keep my mind right. I can’t get too nervous and worked up over something that’s not in my control. It’s in God’s hands. I just want to have fun and I know what I can do.”
Getting to run with the fastest sprinters in the state is ideal.
“He runs to the level of the competition normally, so early in the year, we were over at Marion and Muncie and he was running basically at :11 flat, and at Muncie he ran :10.86,” Ousley said. “At the Kokomo Relays and even at conference and sectional, there wasn’t really anybody [to push him], so the goal was to win those, which he did. He didn’t have to push as hard as he had to last week [at the regional].
“Last week, we knew he’d have to push hard in the prelims and the finals to win, and he really did.”
When Lawrence clocked a :10.76 in the 100 at the regional, it was the second-fastest time in school history. Same for the 200, his :21.85 was also second in school history. That 200 record was set just a bit before Lawrence’s time. Charles “Rut” Walter set the KHS record mark in 1925. Walter ran :21.5 in the 220-yard dash; that converts to :21.74 for 200 meters.
“I was just blessed to run against some fast dudes in the regional to show my ability,” Lawrence said.
Lawrence took 15th at state in the 200 last season, clocking in at :22.9. It was his first trip to state and only event last year.
“I took offense to that because I know I’m faster than that,” Lawrence said. “This whole year I worked with my trainer Shakir Bell. We did knee work, worked on hills, worked on my knee drive. I trusted in God to make me faster and he did that.”
The proof is in the times. This year he’s a second faster in the 200 and is still gaining ground in the 100.
“I think if he rolls in with the focus he’s had the last few weeks, or even the whole season, I think he can accomplish the goals he’s set forth for himself,” Ousley said.
The goals are as clear and close as the finish line.
“I’m excited. I’m excited. It’s bittersweet because we just finished school, I’m leaving for college on June 12,” said Lawrence, an Indiana State football recruit. “This is going to be my last time running for Kokomo, running for Ousley, who has been my coach for four years. But I am ready for the next step and hopefully we can come out victorious and hopefully we can end my senior year on a good note.
“My goal is to win both, the 1 and 2. And then my second goal is definitely to beat both records.”
