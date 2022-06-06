Kokomo sprinter Plez Lawrence came away from the IHSAA Boys Track and Field State Finals on Saturday at Bloomington with two medals, a school record and some unexpected good news.
Indiana State football coach Curt Mallory called Lawrence after the meet to tell the Kat senior he was being upgraded to a full-ride scholarship.
“I was on a preferred walk-on spot. After the track meet, they gave me a full-ride scholarship this year. That’s a blessing. We ended the night on a good note,” Lawrence said.
“It definitely caught me off guard. I wasn’t expecting it. I guess they watched my race. They loved me and they saw how hard I was working during track season and football season. I’m ready to get down and get to work.”
The future Sycamore capped his Kat career with a strong state meet.
First, Lawrence took third place in the 100-meter dash in 10.76 seconds. Later, he took seventh in the 200 dash in :22.23. In the 200 prelims, he clocked :21.69, which broke Kokomo’s school record.
“It feels good,” Lawrence said. “Everybody wants to win state, that’s everybody’s goal, but I’m just blessed that I made it to the finals and I’m blessed to get third in the 100. Not where I wanted to be in the 200, but it is what it is.”
In the 100, Evansville Memorial senior Anthony Brodie took first in :10.57. Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran’s Lance Pratt took second in :10.76.
“The guy who got second place, we both had the same time, it’s just that he put his head down first. That’s the reason he got second,” Lawrence said.
In the 200, Lawrence’s :21.69 in the prelims broke Charles “Rut” Walter’s school record from 1925. Walter ran :21.5 in the 220-yard dash; that converts to :21.74 for 200 meters.
“For me to beat that and have my name [on the record board] for years to come is a blessing,” Lawrence said.
Lawrence said the the speed in both of his events was impressive.
“These guys are the real deal,” he said. “Everybody is either the same speed as you or a little bit faster. They really gave me a run for my money.”
Lawrence leaves a legacy at Kokomo High School as an all-state athlete in football and track.
“I’m really happy with my four years at Kokomo High School,” he said.
Lawrence reports to Indiana State on June 12.
ALSO AT STATE
Northwestern senior A’Marion Conyers also earned a podium finish. Conyers took ninth in the high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 4 inches.
Tipton junior Evan Long and Maconaquah freshman Aiden Kelly had 13th-place finishes in their events — Long in the 1,600 run (4:20.60) and Kelly in the 400 dash (:49.60).
Peru senior Matt Ross was 19th in the long jump (21-2.5). Kokomo sophomore Jamaree McClinton was 21st in the 300 hurdles (:41.30). And Western senior Pete Bradshaw was 25th in the 800 run (2:03.63).
