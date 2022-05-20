Kokomo’s Plez Lawrence takes a picture as he holds the trophy as the Kats celebrates their sectional title Thursday night at Walter Cross Field. Lawrence finished as a triple winner to lead the Kats.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kats rise to occasion
BOYS TRACK: Kokomo edges NW for sectional title
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo and Northwestern battled back and forth for the points lead throughout the boys track and field sectional Thursday night at Kokomo’s Walter Cross Field.
In the end, the Wildkats edged the Tigers 113-95 for their first title since 2019.
“We knew it was going to be us and Northwestern,” Kokomo coach Jordan Ousley said. “I knew they had a pretty solid team all year and it was going to be tough. But as the meet progressed, I was like, ‘We have a chance.’”
The Kats sealed the win in the final event of of the meet, which in a twist was the 300 hurdles. The race was held in the middle of the meet, but a timing issue in the third heat led to four runners in that heat coming back at the close of the meet to run again.
Kokomo’s Jamaree McClinton and Isaac Elkin were two of those runners. McClinton put down a winning time of :42.30 and Elkin took fourth in :42.52. They combined to score 15 points while Northwestern scored six points in the event.
With that, Kokomo had secured the 63rd sectional title in program history.
“Jamaree had a great run,” senior sprinter Plez Lawrence said. “I haven’t won a sectional championship in my three years so it’s just a blessing. To God be the glory.”
While Northwestern came up short in its bid for its first sectional title, coach Alex Pier had no complaints.
“Outstanding showing out of these men,” he said. “We had PRs flying all over the place. Each week we keep going and getting better. We are excited to see where the road leads for the rest of the season. Next week is our biggest challenge yet and I cannot wait.”
The top three finishers in each event at the sectional advance to the Goshen Regional next Thursday.
After Kokomo and Northwestern, Maconaquah was third in the standings with 82 points. Western (58), Madison-Grant (54), Peru (53), Lewis Cass (50), Pioneer (46), Tipton (34), Eastern (14), Logansport (13) and Tri-Central (12) rounded out the standings.
Lawrence was the star of the meet. The Indiana State football recruit won the 100 dash (:11.37) and 200 dash (:22.68). In addition, he anchored the winning 4x100 relay team (:44.59).
“I ran good. Again, to God be the glory. I just needed to get points for my team so that’s what I did,” Lawrence said.
Lawrence is shooting to make state in the 100 and 200 and challenge for podium finishes. He reached state in the 200 last year.
“I ran a 10.86 [in the 100 in the Muncie Relays]. That’s fourth in [KHS] history. With that I’m like seventh in the state right now for the 100 and I’m fifth for the 200. If I keep on working, I can definitely do something this year at state,” he said.
Kokomo backed Lawrence with solid efforts up and down the lineup. Cameron Harris won the pole vault (12-3), Elkin was second in the 110 hurdles (:16.24), Collin Keesling was second in the 1,600 run (4:43.98), Ta’Shy Stewart was second in the long jump (22-0), Devon Thomas was third in the 100 dash (:11.72), Shayne Spear was fourth in shot put (44-2.5) and Rondell Greene was fourth in the 400 (:53.96). Lukas Degraffenreid, Thomas and Tracy Dowling joined Lawrence on the winning 4x100 team.
“I talked to the boys this week about how everybody on the team has to pitch in. The guys stayed the course and they did their jobs,” Ousley said. “Rondell Greene in the open 400 ran almost a 3-second PR. That’s impressive from one week ago. Eric Thomas in the 400 PR’d. And those type of points are what we needed.”
Northwestern had three winners — Caden Gaier in the 110 hurdles (:16.18), A’Marion Conyers in the high jump (6-4) and Ethan Haynes in the shot put (52-4.75). Conyers took third place in long jump (21-6.5) and Haynes took third in discus (137-10). Also for the Tigers, Colin Feazel was second in the 800 (2:03.15) and the Tigers had runner-up finishes in all three relays.
Maconaquah’s Aiden Kelly won the 400 dash (:50.8) and took third in the 200 dash (:23.03) and teammate Bauer Maple was third in the 400. The Braves also won the 4x400 relay with Josiah Ball, Oakley Reeser, Brady Dausch and Ryan Ousley clocking 3:34.73. The Braves’ Cory Bockover and Kyler Hanson tied for second in pole vault with 11-6 efforts.
Pete Bradshaw led Western with a win in the 800 run (2:02.64). Evan Kretz was runner-up in discus (149-2) and Taylor Rathbun took second in the 300 hurdles (:42.44) and third in the 110 hurdles (:16.47).
Tipton’s Evan Long swept the 1,600 (4:33.12) and 3,200 (10:12.67). Cass won won the 4x800 relay with Carter Armstrong, Dominic Gilbert, Braxton Armstrong and Enoch Hines clocking 8:30.75.
Eastern’s Jayden Eagle soared to the victory in long jump with a leap of 22-3.
