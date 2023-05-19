Maconaquah’s A.J. Kelly (4) and Bauer Maple (3) race down the track in the 400-meter dash during the Kokomo Sectional on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Walter Cross Field. Kelly and Maple finished 1-2 in the 400, helping the Braves motor to the sectional title.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern’s Obadiah Greene, left, begins to overtake Pioneer’s Leighton Dodt in the 3,200 run at the Kokomo Sectional on Thursday, May 18, 2023. Greene went on to win the race in a time of 9:55.33.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
BLAZING BRAVES
BOYS TRACK: Sprinters power Mac to 1st sectional title since 1997
Maconaquah’s A.J. Kelly (4) and Bauer Maple (3) race down the track in the 400-meter dash during the Kokomo Sectional on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Walter Cross Field. Kelly and Maple finished 1-2 in the 400, helping the Braves motor to the sectional title.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern’s Obadiah Greene, left, begins to overtake Pioneer’s Leighton Dodt in the 3,200 run at the Kokomo Sectional on Thursday, May 18, 2023. Greene went on to win the race in a time of 9:55.33.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Maconaquah’s boys track and field team rode a dominant showing in the sprints to the Kokomo Sectional title Thursday night at Walter Cross Field.
The Braves posted a score of 110 points for a comfortable victory over runner-up Kokomo (87) and third-place Lewis Cass (72). Tipton (58) and Madison-Grant (57) rounded out the top five in the 13-team field.
Western (55) was sixth, Eastern (44) was eighth, Northwestern (25) and Peru (25) tied for 10th and Tri-Central (14) was 12th.
The sectional title is the Braves’ second all-time. The other came in 1997.
“It feels great,” sophomore Josiah Ball said. “It’s been our goal since from the beginning of the season to do it. We worked really hard in practice, came out and had something to prove and we got it done. Everyone ran basically better than we were supposed to. It felt really great to come out and get this one.”
Ball was part of the Braves’ sprint dominance. He won the 200-meter dash, took third place in the 100 dash and ran on the winning 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
Also for the Braves, sophomore A.J. Kelly and senior Bauer Maple finished 1-2 in the 400 dash and Kelly took third in the 200.
Add it all up and the Braves scored 60 points over the five sprinting events.
“We push ourselves in practice like crazy because we’re all so close,” Ball said. “It’s really helped us all get a lot better having the competition between ourselves.”
Ball won the 200 in :22.83. Kelly won the 400 in :49.92. The 4x100 team of junior Desrick Elliott, Maple, Kelly and Ball clocked :43.35. And the 4x400 team of Maple, Ball, sophomore Brady Dausch and Kelly won in 3:35.16.
The 4x400 was the final running event of the meet.
“It wasn’t as fast as we’ve been, but everyone did so well in their events that we were all pretty dead,” Ball said. “It was nice to be able to still win that.”
Maconaquah coach Carrie Kelly loves her mix of sprinters.
“They’re very athletic,” she said. “That 4x4 group is amazing. It’s usually an event where everyone runs away from Coach and they don’t want to run it. I have people clamoring to be on it. I have five guys who can run it and they work well together. The 4x1 also is a cohesive group. It’s been the same four boys and they work well together.”
A.J. Kelly repeated as the sectional’s 400 champion. He made it to state in the event last year as a freshman.
“It’s not even his favorite sport,” Carrie Kelly said with a laugh. “I’m his mom too so it makes me sad.”
The Braves had strong showings beyond the sprints. Mac junior Isaiah Wittenberg was runner-up in both the 800 and 1,600 runs, Dausch was third in both the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles and junior Kyler Hanson was third in pole vault.
The top three in each event advance to the Warsaw Regional next Thursday.
“It feels really good,” Carrie Kelly said. “We have a great group of kids who have come together. They’ve worked so hard and they’re a cohesive team. They really wanted it. When you’re hungry for it, you go for it.”
Jamaree McClinton led runner-up Kokomo. The Kat junior repeated as the 300 hurdles champion, winning in a time of :40.94. He was runner-up in the 110 hurdles.
Also advancing to the regional for the Kats were senior Shayne Spear (second in discus), sophomore Jedaiah Beard (second in discus), senior Dre Kirby (third in long jump) and the Kat 4x100 relay team (second).
Lewis Cass’ best showings came in the throws. Senior Izaac Fale took victories in both the shot put (50-11.25) and discus (153-7) and fellow King senior Luke Chambers was third in discus (133-4) and fourth in shot (42-9). The Kings took second in the 4x400 relay and third in the 4x800.
Tipton’s Evan Long was a double winner for the second straight year. The Blue Devil senior won the 800 in 1:57.64 and the 1,600 in 4:30.50. (He won the 1,600 and 3,200 last year.)
Also for the Blue Devils, junior Cooper Altherr was runner-up in the 300 hurdles, junior Jackson Money was runner-up in high jump and sophomore Caleb Farr was runner-up in pole vault.
Western sophomore Camden Oyler won pole vault with a height of 13-3. Also for Western, senior Caleb Cook was runner-up in long jump, junior Aden Yeary was third in the 3,200 and the Panthers’ 4x100 relay team was third.
Eastern had a pair of winners — sophomore Obadiah Greene in the 3,200 run (9:55.33) and junior Jayden Eagle in long jump (22-0.5). Eagle is a two-time sectional champion. Comet sophomore Andrew Cavazos also is advancing to the regional after taking third in shot put.
Peru junior Braxton Strong won the 110 hurdles in :15.27. Bengal senior Sam Adejokun was runner-up in the 100 dash.
Northwestern senior Colin Feazel is regional bound after taking third in the 800. He also helped the Tigers take third in the 4x800 relay.
Tri-Central sophomore Augie Mueller earned a regional spot by taking third in the 400.
