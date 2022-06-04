Seven Tribune-area athletes take their marks in the IHSAA Boys Track and Field State Meet at Indiana University’s Robert C. Haugh Track and Field Complex in Bloomington today. Regional champions Evan Long of Tipton, Aiden Kelly of Maconaquah and Plez Lawrence of Kokomo are joined by Kokomo’s Jamaree McClinton, Northwestern’s A’Marion Conyers, Western’s Pete Bradshaw, and Peru’s Matt Ross.
Long lines up in the 1,600-meter run after winning the Goshen Regional title in 4:20.21 on May 26. It’s his first trip to state. He was eighth at the regional last year.
“Coming into the regional, I wasn’t necessarily thinking about winning,” the Tipton junior said. “It was kind of on my mind, but I was more focused on making that top three, getting out and getting to state. As I was on the last lap, I kind of thought to myself this is a real possibility and I stuck with the leaders there and was able to finish it off at the end.
“A lot of emotions after that. It was a new PR for me. 4:20 and winning regionals, that’s a big deal by itself so just really exciting to me.”
As his times dropped this season, he saw how his work with Tipton coach Ethan Worthington was paying off. He realized he was in a much better position to realize his goal than he had been the year before.
“I think probably the biggest thing for me was how I felt in the races,” Long said. “I was tired obviously, but I wouldn’t say it was killing me each race. I’m thankful to have a very good coach who knows a lot about what he’s talking about and I think the workouts he was putting together, they felt great. This year specifically during those workouts I felt amazing. And obviously it’s shown this year as I’ve taken a big leap from last year.”
He’s seeded 12th. If he can get into a medal spot with a top-nine finish, all the better.
“I’ve accomplished my goal already. This is the cherry on top,” Long said. “Hopefully I can be up there in contention for all-state, all those guys up there, but at the end of the day, this was my goal going into the season so I’m just thankful to accomplish it.
“This is going to be the fastest race I’ve ever been in, so looking for that experience that will hopefully lead me to better races in the future, and hopefully drop my team even lower than it has been this year. The goal is top nine, just trying to run a good time and hopefully that’ll lead me to that top nine.”
KELLY IN THE 400
So Aiden, is the 400 the longest sprint or the shortest distance race?
“It’s a sprint. You go all out. You go 100 percent, and then 110 percent,” Kelly said.
Kelly broke through to state in his first try. The Maconaquah freshman ran a winning time of :49.62 at the regional to surge into state.
Family connections help put him there. His mother, Carrie, is Maconaquah’s coach and Kelly has been going to high school practices since he was in fifth or sixth grade. Older brother Nolan went to state last season in — you guessed it — the 400, where he finished his senior year 20th in :50.51.
Even with that pedigree, Kelly said he felt some surprise at getting to state already, though it became a goal early on this spring.
“First meet — once I ran a :52, I was like, ‘All right, time on to the big goal,” Kelly said.
The breakthrough came last week with the victory at the regional.
“It was cool. First thing I thought of was, ‘Oh, I beat my brother’s time,’” Kelly said. “And next thing I thought of was maybe I beat the school record. I didn’t end up getting it but the goal is [today] to get it.”
Kelly was second at middle school state last season and has had big goals since then. Today he takes his shot.
“I want to get on that podium,” he said, meaning a top-nine finish. “I want to stand up there.”
MORE CONTENDERS
• Western senior Pete Bradshaw is seeded 13th in the 800 after finishing third at the regional in 1:55.84. Last season he was part of Western’s 4x800 team that took 17th at state. He also was part of Western’s 2020 cross country team that made state.
• Northwestern senior A’Marion Conyers is making his state debut. He’s seeded 11th in the high jump after clearing 6 feet, 4 inches at the regional as part of a tie for third.
• Kokomo sophomore Jamaree McClinton is making his first trip to state. He’s the 26th seed in the 300 hurdles after clocking at :41.18 at the regional, where he finished third.
• Peru senior Matt Ross also is making his first trip to state. He’s seeded 26th in long jump after taking third in the regional with a leap of 21-0. Ross just missed advancing to state in the high jump as well. Like Conyers, he cleared 6-4. But he had to settle for fifth place when misses broke the ties.
