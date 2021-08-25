Western’s boys cross country team has set the pace in the Howard County running scene for the last 13 seasons by winning the Logansport Sectional six times and finishing runners-up another five times.
Only once during that 2008-2020 span did another Howard County team finish ahead of Western in the sectional. That came in 2015 when Kokomo took third and Western followed in fourth.
Now, Western is rebuilding after a highly successful 2020 season that included its first Hoosier Conference championship, a repeat sectional title and its first State Finals appearance.
“Yeah, you don’t just graduate six seniors including four of your top five guys from a state finals team and expect to pick up where you left off,” Western coach Gary Jewell said. “Four of those guys are running at the next level this fall. We have some experience, but we also have some rather large questions marks.”
Northwestern, meanwhile, is building into a possible challenger to Western’s local dominance. The Tigers opened the season by winning their combination meet for the first time since 1991. They followed with a runner-up finish in Logansport’s Jacob Graf Memorial Invitational.
“The boys team had a pretty good season last year and our entire top seven returned,” Northwestern coach Josh Perry said. “The boys have been very focused since last October and are hungry for a great season. Every boy that ran at our first meet had a PR so I know they are serious. We have a lot of boys fighting to be on the varsity team and that’s going to help push us.”
The following are looks at the five Howard County teams.
WESTERN
The Panthers have to replace a deep class of runners that included Brayden Curnutt, Joseph Packard, Drew Caldwell and Matthew Edison. They formed the core of Western’s first state squad. Curnutt won the conference, sectional and Logan Regional races.
“This season will be all about getting better every day,” Jewell said.
The cupboard is not bare. Seniors Pete Bradshaw and Taylor Rathbun and junior Charlie Conkle all have run varsity since their freshman seasons and held spots in the state lineup last year.
Bradshaw looks like the No. 1 runner.
“He has been in our top two or three since his freshman year,” Jewell said.
In addition, the Panthers added another solid runner in senior transfer Brady Parks, who was a 2019 Nevada state finalist at Somerset Academy Sky Pointe in Las Vegas.
In Logansport’s Graf Memorial Invitational on Saturday, Bradshaw had a solid third-place finish and Parks and Conkle finished 14th and 15th, respectively.
“Even though Brady is still brushing off the rust from having his junior season eliminated by the COVID shutdown in Nevada, we have some ability through our top four,” Jewell said. “The task will be in developing a capable fifth man.”
Freshman Lincoln McKillip is the early candidate for that role with sophomores Kole Shock and Aden Yeary also in the mix. McKillip is new to cross country after playing football in middle school.
“Our team this year is one with some experience but with some rather large holes. Last year our top five guys were separated by less than a minute. [Through Northwestern’s combination meet], the gap between our top two runners is well over a minute and nearly four minutes between our top five. That’s a bit scary,” Jewell said.
Jewell sees West Lafayette as the team to beat in the Hoosier Conference and Northwestern as the early favorite in the sectional, but he hopes his squad can build over the course of the season and perhaps make some noise in those meets.
But he added it needs to start with a collective mindset.
“We had a lot of success the last couple years largely because we had a group of highly competitive guys who bought in early and challenged each other daily. The message being conveyed is that the status quo isn’t going to win many meets,” he said.
NORTHWESTERN
Perry is a former Northwestern runner who went on to compete at Indiana State as a decathlete. He is moving into the skipper’s role after serving as an assistant for two seasons.
“I am very excited to be back at Northwestern,” he said. “I had a lot of fun running cross country in high school and I hope I can make that happen for the runners on my team.”
The Tigers’ returning runners are seniors Isaiah Kanable and Caden Lechner, juniors Caleb Champion, Gunnar LaShure and Colin Feazel and sophomores Matthew Mitchell and Corbyn Sparling.
Champion, Lechner and Kanable had the Tigers’ top sectional finishes last year — Champion was 10th, Lechner was 15th and Kanable was 20th. Northwestern finished fourth as a team.
Junior Matthan McGriff and sophomore Jacob Bumgardner are pushing for varsity spots.
“Our team has great balance,” Perry said. “There are 10-12 guys that would be varsity most years. We have a very strong top five and then a big group of guys right on their heels pushing them.”
The Tigers are off to a strong start. After winning their 3K combo meet, they took second in their first 5K meet, Logansport’s Graf Memorial Invitational. Champion and Kanable both had top-10 finishes.
“I am excited to see how we will do at conference and sectionals,” Perry said. “The boys want to do very well and know that they are going to have to earn it. We will see some pretty good teams and I think they are up for the challenge.”
EASTERN
The Comets are rebuilding following the graduation losses of Caleb Vogl and Brayden Richmond. Last year, Richmond was second and Vogl third in the Hoosier Heartland Conference meet and Vogl was third and Richmond fourth in the Logansport Sectional. They powered the Comets to a runner-up finish in the sectional, their best finish in recent memory.
Eastern’s returning runners are seniors Jordan Armogum, J.T. Webster and T.J. Weeks, junior Sam Duke and sophomore Kamp Miller. Armogum was 10th in the HHC meet and 22nd in the sectional last year.
“We’re still coming together a bit, but I’m proud of how the boys raced in our first two meets,” coach Ben Cox said. “They’re motivated and want to grow.
“Jordan will be our top runner when he returns from National Guard training next week, but J.T. Webster is an outstanding leader and had a really strong race at Logansport,” Cox added, referring to Saturday’s Jacob Graf Invitational. “I’m hopeful that he can lead a decent pack for our Nos. 2-5 guys, who have all raced near him at one time or another.”
Freshman Obi Greene is new to the team.
“We’re looking to grow throughout the season and race our best in the later meets,” Cox said.
KOKOMO
The Wildkats head into the season with a nice mix of returning runners and newcomers.
“This season we have 14 boys out for the team, which the most we have had in the three years that I have been the coach,” Jordan Ousley said. “That is good news for our team as more and more kids begin to get interested in the sport and we are starting to build some depth.”
Senior Collin Keesling is the Kats’ top returning runner. Last season, he finished 17th in the North Central Conference meet and 14th in the Logansport Sectional. He advanced as an individual to the Logansport Regional where he finished 56th.
“This will be the third season Collin has been on the team and he has gotten better each season,” Ousley said. “The goal is that he takes the next step in his development and can advance farther in the state tournament. Collin has done a nice job this summer and at the start of the school year leading our new and younger runners.”
The Kats also return senior Isaac Elkin, junior Noah Thompson and sophomore Adam Kemper. Ousley credited them for their work over the summer.
Ousley’s new runners are senior Joao Barros, juniors Parker Cage and Amadeusz Alcalde, sophomores Andrew Heath and Travis Kewley and freshmen Kelton Serra, Andrew Anderson, Connor Frederick, Gabrial Newland and Kolton Hueston. He sees potential in the group.
Kokomo is hoping to improve on last season’s sixth-place NCC finish and seventh-place sectional showing.
TAYLOR
Ross Rexing is the Titans’ new coach.
“I was a cross country and track runner in my earlier years. I have been coaching middle school runners at Taylor for the last four years, but this year am the high school coach. I am excited to lead this program and work to better our runners,” he said.
Sophomore Kace Douglas is the Titans’ lone boys runner to open the season.
“He is new to Taylor and this is his second semester,” Rexing said. “He is new to running but is enjoying it and loves the idea of it helping his conditioning for basketball. I expect good things from him as he puts more time into running.”
Rexing is looking to recruit more runners if possible.
