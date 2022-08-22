Northwestern’s boys cross country team put together a memorable 2021 season that included winning its first sectional title since 1989. The Tigers broke another long drought when they advanced as a team beyond the regional.
With No. 1 runner Caleb Champion returning, the Tigers will look to set the local pace again this season.
So far, the Tigers are doing just that. They opened the season last week with victories in their annual Combinational 3K and Logansport’s Jacob Graf Memorial Invitational.
“The boys want to be even better than last year,” Northwestern coach Josh Perry said. “They bring so much tenacity and focus to practice each day. Everyone on the team knows their role and they all keep each other accountable. It’s a lot of fun to coach a team that wants so badly to be better.”
Perry noted the Tigers attacked the offseason with the mindset that other teams have improved in an effort to gain ground.
“The team is confident because they know how much work they have put in this summer,” he said. “Our practices are a lot of fun to watch.”
Champion took a team-best eighth place in the Logansport Sectional last season. It was part of a big 2021-22 school year for Champion, who reached the swimming state finals in the winter.
The Tigers’ balance, which included their top five runners all in the top 16, was the difference in the sectional. Perry has to replace three of those runners.
Northwestern returns seniors Champion, Colin Feazel (16th in the sectional) and Gunnar LaShure (21st) and sophomore Matthew Mitchell (18th).
Perry is looking for Champion, Feazel and LaShure to lead the squad. That showed Saturday as the Tigers won the Graf Memorial Invitational. LaShure was a team-best eighth, Feazel was 11th and Champion was 12th.
“They have been mainstays on our roster for all four years and are looking for a big send off in their last season,” Perry said.
Sophomores Declan Aaron and Andrew Lesko are possibilities for varsity spots along with senior Jace Storie, junior Jacob Bumgardner and freshman Ryland Barnes.
“It’s great to have more than seven runners that deserve to be on the varsity roster. It’s going to be hard to tell who will be running varsity each week. We have so many boys that are capable of running in our top seven,” Perry said.
Perry said the Tigers are determined to chase a sectional repeat.
“Many teams struggle to come back the next season, but I think we will be even faster this season,” he said. “It’s a good thing too, because our sectional isn’t going to make it easy this year. Pioneer and Maconaquah have come a long way. It’s going to be a fun season competing with some other really good teams.”
The following are looks at the other county teams.
WESTERN
Following a big 2020 season that included winning the sectional title and making the program’s first state appearance, the Panthers had a rebuilding season in 2021. They finished third in the sectional.
Coach Gary Jewell said the rebuilding continues in 2022.
“On the surface, a season like we had in 2020 seems like it comes out of nowhere but in reality it’s a continual, multi-year process where we identify kids early and encourage them to join, and then get them to buy in while preaching a gospel of consistency. We also tell our kids to encourage their friends to join along the way. I’ve personally lost count of how many times I asked a kid, ‘Do you know how good you could be?’” Jewell said.
“This year is just another step in that process. At [the 3K] Northwestern Combinational [last week], we improved over last year by about 45 seconds despite losing three of our top four runners from last year’s team. So, we’re making progress. But progress sometimes occurs in fits and starts.”
Senior Charlie Conkle leads the returning group. He has run varsity throughout his high school career and is the last link to the 2020 state team.
The Panthers also return juniors Aden Yeary and Kole Shock and sophomore Lincoln McKillip.
Senior Rowan Hale is a promising newcomer.
“Rowan was one of those kids we didn’t know about until he reached out to us this summer,” Jewell said. “He joined our training group following moratorium. He’s a former middle school soccer player, but hadn’t participated in any sports in high school. About a year ago he started running on his own as a means to improve his fitness and discovered it appealed to him. Through our first two meets, he’s been our top guy.”
Junior Avery Berryman and freshman Camden Raab also are new to the team.
“Camden was our top middle school runner last year,” Jewell said. “This spring he established a new school record in the 2,400-meter run. The previous owner of that record was our assistant coach, Matt Grider. We have high expectations for Camden over the next four years.”
EASTERN
The Comets have a lot of new faces.
“We’re pretty young,” coach Ben Cox said. “Of our eight boys, we have five who are either freshmen or have never run before. They really enjoy running together, and we have good leadership from our upperclassmen, and I’m happy with their performance at the [season-opening] Northwestern Combination.”
The Comets took eighth place in last year’s sectional. Sophomore Obi Greene is the top returning runner. He took 19th place in the sectional and advanced as an individual to the regional. The Comets also return senior Sam Duke and junior Kamp Miller.
“Obi Greene was our top finisher at Northwestern, but he and Kamp Miller had some good running this summer and I could see them perhaps trading the top spot back and forth through the season. Behind them, we lack experience, so we’ll need another race or two to see how kids respond,” Cox said.
The new runners are senior Nate King and freshmen Jakob Bertoline, Amos Greene and Reagan Long.
Cox hopes the Comets develop over the course of the season.
“Right now, it’s tough to tell where we could be. I suspect we’ll be mostly shooting for individual goals at tournament time. It would be great to see Obi return to the regional, and even better if Kamp were to head there with him,” he said.
KOKOMO
The Wildkats have a senior-less lineup.
“Our team has had a good summer working out and preparing for the upcoming season,” coach Jordan Ousley said. “We have seven runners out right now and all are showing steady improvement. We have four returning runners, but only two of them saw varsity action last year so there is going to be a learning curve most of the season.”
The Kats took ninth place in last year’s sectional. Their top returnee is sophomore Kelton Serra. He took 33rd place in the sectional and advanced as an individual to the regional.
“He is working hard to make it back and do better than last season,” Ousley said.
Sophomore Connor Frederick is the other returning with varsity experience. Ousley said he has made big strides. Junior Adam Kemper and sophomore Gabrial Newland also return to the program.
Junior Gregario Cabrera, sophomore Kadin Smail and freshman Benjamin Wallace are new to the program.
“We have a very young team who are still trying to figure out their potential, but we would like to be running our best for the NCC meet and the sectional meet,” Ousley said. “Individually each boy has their own goal they are working on whether that be time or advancement in the IHSAA tournament.”
TAYLOR
Senior Misaiah Bebley is Taylor’s lone runner. He is new to the sport.
“My hope for Misaiah is for continued improvement throughout the season,” coach Nick Weicht said. “He is just learning how to run distance and developing the stamina it takes to run a 5K. I was happy with his first performance at the [3K] Northwestern Combination meet and from now through the end of the season, I would like to see him keep improving his times and races.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.