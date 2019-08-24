Western’s boys cross country team is hungry for its first sectional title since 2013 and first semistate appearance since 2014.
The Panthers will look to a veteran lineup to chase those goals this season.
“We have high expectations for the season. We want to get back to semistate as a team,” coach Gary Jewell said.
“We weren’t very happy with how we ended the season last year. We feel like we have some unfinished business.”
Western went into the 2018 Logansport Sectional hoping to challenge for the title, but ended up as runner-up to the host Berries for the third straight year. In the Culver Academies Regional, Western finished seventh; the top five teams moved on to semistate competition.
Jewell returns his top four runners — juniors Brayden Curnutt and Joseph Packard and sophomores Pete Bradshaw and Taylor Rathbun. Bradshaw was a semistate qualifier as an individual last season.
“We think we have three of the top five or six runners in the area with Curnutt, Bradshaw and Packard,” Jewell said. “Curnutt and Packard went 1-2 in the 3,200 at [track] sectional this spring. Curnutt went on to qualify for the state meet the following week.”
Jewell credited Curnutt, Packard and likely No. 5 runner Zac Cline for making “huge improvements” in the offseason, noting their hard work showed during the track season, and he noted Packard and Bradshaw logged heavy miles over the summer.
Cline, the likely No. 5 runner, is a junior. Jewell said freshman Charlie Conkle, senior Trey Shock and junior Cade Shock are in the mix for the No. 6 spot.
Jewell sees perennial power West Lafayette as the Hoosier Conference favorite.
“We’ve been second each of the last three seasons and never any worse than third [in 2015]. That trend should continue,” Jewell said. “It would be a plus to break up West Lafayette’s pack. Last year, Cass’ Baily Scott finished third so it’s not impossible.”
As for the sectional, Logansport edged the Panthers by six points in 2017 and by eight points last year.
Western looks like the preseason sectional favorite, but Jewell sees Logan and Winamac as contenders as well.
“It’s a long way to October. We need to remain healthy and focus on the task at hand,” he said.
The following are looks at the other Howard County teams.
EASTERN
The Comets, who made it to the regional last year after finishing fifth in the sectional, head into the new season with a rebuilt lineup.
“I’m excited about the possibilities with this team,” coach Ben Cox said. “We lost several seniors last year, but their leadership is showing up in the work ethic and ambition of the returning guys.”
Junior Brayden Richmond is the Comets’ top returner. In the 2018 sectional, he finished fifth, the top showing by a Howard County runner. He went on to qualify for the semistate.
Richmond had a nice start to the new season Wednesday when he won the 1-2 race in the Northwestern Combo.
The Comets also return junior Caleb Vogl and sophomores Owen Taylor, Benjamin Kaufman and Porter Brovont.
Sophomore Bradie Porter and junior Kamden Johnson lead the newcomers.
“I’d like to see the team work together to make each other better throughout the course of the season, both in terms of improving times and in race strategy,” Cox said. “After placing third in the [Hoosier Heartland] Conference and fifth in the sectional last year, we want to be competitive near the top of both of those meets again.
“I’d also like to see Brayden back in the semistate meet with a stronger performance and for Caleb to race there with him.”
NORTHWESTERN
Coach Dave Stevens is quietly optimistic about his squad.
“This is one of those teams that a coach kind of gets that big smile on their face but they don’t say much about,” he said. “If I go through the 12 boys on the team, easily 10 of the 12 are actually runners and the other two want to be runners versus having four guys on the team who aren’t runners, they’re just there for PE credit or because they didn’t want to play football or soccer anymore.
“I have a bunch of runners and that’s exciting. They’ll push each other.”
Stevens likes the potential of sophomores Isaiah Kanable and Caden Lechner.
“Boy, they are laying it down in practice,” he said. “They are pushing, they are going to the front. If you didn’t know they were sophomores, you’d think they were upperclassmen.”
Seniors Mason Correll and Jace Cournoyer also figure heavily into Stevens’ plans.
Freshmen Caleb Champion, Gunnar Lashure and Colin Feazel are pushing for spots. Stevens likes how they are ready to tackle challenges.
The Tigers also have senior Kevin Badgley, junior Mason Harrell, sophomore Grant Robb and freshmen Josh Bell and Amadeusz Alcalde.
KOKOMO
Jordan Ousley is the Wildkats’ new coach. He also coaches the Kats’ boys track and field team.
“XC is a fun sport to coach. It is a little different than track in that there are not as moving pieces and the focus is on one event,” he said. “The athletes like having the ability to run different places and courses throughout the year. There is a challenge every week with each course being different.”
Ousley replaces longtime coach Ricke Stucker, who retired after 50 years.
“Things are going well so far this season,” Ousley said. “We have 10 athletes on our squad who all have been working hard to improve. For my first season as head coach of this team I am happy to have these numbers and to have these kids out. They are a fun group to be around on a daily basis.”
Seniors Ethan Poole and Nathanael Elkin and sophomore Isaac Elkin return with experience.
The rest of the lineup is new to the sport, which Ousley said has led to continual learning in practice. Senior Cooper Reed, junior Bryan Stoltzfus, sophomores Collin Keesling and Ezra Worley and freshmen Noah Thompson, Darrell Buckley and Logan Boles are the newcomers.
“I would say Bryan Stoltzfus is in the best spot of the newcomers just due to his running track for us the last couple years. He has come in with a good base,” Ousley said. “Collin Keesling has come out for the first time ever to run and he has had a good summer of training and a good start to the season, so we are looking at those two guys to help us out this season.”
Ousley is shooting for steady improvement from his runners.
“We know there will be many ups and downs this year, but they are a determined group of athletes who are all embracing the challenge of the season,” he said.
TAYLOR
Seniors Konner Boley and Tyler Pyle make up the Titans’ roster.
“Konner is returning and looking good,” coach Matt Carlile said. “His summer workouts have him looking strong and ready to compete.”
Pyle is new to the team. He ran track in the spring.
