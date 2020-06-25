Brandon Wood is eager to play some competitive basketball again. He was playing professionally abroad when the coronavirus shutdown hit and wants to get back to the action on court.
“I was in Argentina for two months stuck in my hotel room,” Wood said. “For me, it’s a lot of energy and a lot of buckets I’ve built up.”
The former Kokomo Wildkat’s next opportunity comes in July in The Basketball Tournament, a 5-on-5 team competition. The tourney is slated for July 4-14 in Columbus, Ohio, with 24 teams vying for a $1 million winner-take-all pot.
Wood organized and is playing on Team HeartFire, coached by former Valparaiso coach Homer Drew. Wood played two seasons for Drew at Valpo before finishing his college career at Michigan State. The team is affiliated with HeartFire, a Christian international medical and humanitarian mission organization.
Wood played professionally last season in Argentina and started talking with Drew about putting the squad together several months ago. Wood played in the tournament two times previously, in 2015 and 2017, and met HeartFire sponsor Mark Dyer through Dyer’s Team 23 squad Wood played for in 2017. Wood got in touch with Drew to coach a new squad last season but Drew wasn’t able to go through with that plan due to his wife’s health situation at that time. This year, it’s full speed ahead.
“This team has been in the making for two years now,” Wood said. “Homer had some more time to think about it, we started back talking the last five or six months when I was still in Argentina organizing the details, talking about the players … trying to figure out how to win the tournament.”
Along with Wood, the team features Oklahoma product Kristian Doolittle, former Baylor players Isaiah Austin, Tweety Carter, Quincy Miller and Ish Wainwright, Michigan State product Branden Dawson, former Arizona player Mark Lyons, and long-time pro Latavious Williams. Jeff Dyer, Mark Dyer’s brother, is the team’s GM. Drew’s son Scott coaches Baylor, which led to the Baylor contingent on the squad.
“We have a lot of speed, a lot of length, a lot of athleticism,” Wood said. “I think it’s going to be fun playing with such big, athletic guys behind us so we [the guards] can think about getting in the passing lanes.
“We still have that chip on our shoulder, we’re still hungry, we’re still fighting. Some of us have touched the NBA, and some still have that hunger to touch the NBA.”
The tournament’s 24 teams were selected out of a pool of more than 120 team applicants instead of staging a qualification process. Teams will play in a quarantine environment in Ohio and have COVID-19 tests.
Wood said the tourney features a “very high level of play. “A lot of the players you’ve seen are players we’re familiar with. I grew up in the park playing for money whether it’s one-on-one or two-on-two. This is the ultimate money game.
“It’s going to be very intense and we’re really going to be going at it.”
The HeartFire players are set to fly to Ohio on Sunday and begin formal practice together. Wood is glad to get that opportunity and glad to reunite with Drew.
“We’re very excited,” Wood said. “We’ve played one or two open gyms where we played five on five. Once we get to Columbus … even before the first game we’ll be there for five or six days, we’ll be in the gym with Homer and have the opportunity to get in the gym and get up and down.
“I know it’s going to be special because it’s led by Homer Drew. I know anything he’s a part of is going to be bigger than the tournament we’re a part of. He’s very spiritual, such a positive guy and he really rubs off onto people. He’s rubbed off onto me and he’s changed my life. I’m looking forward to my teammates to spend some time with him and soak up some of his energy.”
An article on The Basketball Tournament’s website details Drew’s interest in joining the squad to promote HeartFire’s mission.
Wood talked about Drew’s positive impact on him in life and how that’s translated to his basketball and business endeavors.
“He’s the one that opened my eyes and said, ‘You don’t have to be perfect, you can ask God to come into your life,’” Wood said. “He really changed my life and ever since 2009 my life’s been amazing, my family’s been healthy, we’ve built a beautiful life.
“He really set me up for all that, after my parents, so he gets a lot of credit for the success I’ve accomplished to this day.”
Another former Kat was on a squad that applied for the tournament but the Fort Wayne-based team that Tayler Persons joined was not selected for the 24-team tourney. Wood, a veteran of professional play both abroad and in the US since 2012, said that despite that setback, first-year European pro Persons has a bright future.
“[He should] just keep pressing forward. He’s definitely set himself up for a great career,” Wood said.
Wood’s next destination is to be determined. The summer is generally when players join leagues abroad, but opportunities could arise due to how well a given player plays in The Basketball Tournament. The Heartfire squad opens play on July 5 vs. the Men of Mackey, a Purdue-centric squad.
ESPN will be televising games during the tourney in the first U.S. basketball competition to air since the coronavirus shutdown. ESPN’s involvement can mean important exposure for players trying to reach as high as they can professionally.
“Everybody’s recording, everybody’s watching,” Wood said. “If you’re not going into this tournament with the mindset of this is a tryout, then you probably shouldn’t be in the tournament. A lot of us understand the magnitude of this situation, of the time we’re in, and the exposure this tournament will have around the world.”
