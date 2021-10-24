Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Showers and thundershowers in the morning, then mainly cloudy late with light rain possible. Morning high of 60F with temps falling to near 50. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 41F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.