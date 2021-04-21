GREENTOWN — Maconaquah’s girls tennis team topped Eastern 3-2 Wednesday at the Howard County Indoor Tennis Center.
The deciding point was No. 2 doubles. The Braves’ Annie Isenburg and Rachel Eby prevailed 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7).
Also for the Braves, Emma Warnock was a 7-6 (4), 6-4 winner at No. 2 singles and Molly Tenny was a 6-1, 6-1 winner at No. 3 singles.
For Eastern (2-4), Addison Ream pitched a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at No. 1 singles and Loralei Evans and Kate Salkie teamed for a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 win at No. 1 doubles.
“Tough night, we had the two doubles match on our racquet a couple times couldn’t get over the hump,” Eastern coach Pat Rice said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.