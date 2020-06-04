In this Nov. 6, 2016, file photo, San Francisco QB Colin Kaepernick, right, is greeted by New Orleans QB Drew Brees at the end of a game in Santa Clara, Calif. As athletes and sports organizations around the world speak out against racial injustice in the wake of George Floyd’s death, Brees drew sharp criticism after he reiterated his opposition to Kaepernick’s kneeling during the national anthem in 2016.