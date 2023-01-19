SOUTH BEND — Mike Brey, the winningest coach in Notre Dame men’s basketball history, will be stepping away from the program at the end of this season.
The news was first reported by the South Bend Tribune Thursday afternoon. It was later confirmed by the University in a press release.
Brey has led the Fighting Irish program since the 2000-01 season, compiling a 481-269 record in games played through Jan. 19. He had a five-year stint at Delaware prior to his time in South Bend.
“It has been a great run for me and our program over the past two decades, but it is time for a new voice to lead this group into the future,” said Brey in a statement. “I want to thank our student-athletes, assistant coaches and support staff who have played such a key role in the culture we have created. From Fr. Malloy hiring me, to Fr. Jenkins’ guidance and Jack’s (Swarbrick) friendship, I leave this place with immense gratitude to the University and I’m proud of everything we’ve accomplished together. I look forward to working with Jack in any role that can help the Notre Dame family.”
Notre Dame has largely been successful in Brey’s tenure. They have made the NCAA Tournament 13 times in 22 seasons, including back-to-back Elite Eight appearances in 2015 and 2016. The 2015 season was Brey’s best, compiling a 32-6 record and an ACC Tournament championship to go along with a strong NCAA Tournament showing.
Since the latter of those two Elite Eight appearances, however, the Irish have struggled. They’ve only made the NCAA Tournament twice in those six seasons, although the tournament was canceled in 2020 when Notre Dame was a bubble team.
This season has been a disaster for the Irish, as they currently sit with a 9-10 overall record and are 1-7 in ACC contests. Expectations were high for a roster that features six graduate seniors, four of which were key contributors on a team that reached the NCAA Tournament’s second round a season ago.
Outside of an impressive non-conference win over Michigan State on Nov. 30, though, the Irish have woefully underperformed. They’ve let two late leads against Syracuse slip away, along with a wire-to-wire blowout loss at home to a 5-13 Florida State team this past Tuesday.
“Mike (Brey) and I have talked often in recent years about a future transition in the program’s leadership and during our most recent conversation we reached the mutual conclusion that the end of this season represented the right time,” said Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick in a statement. “That Mike (Brey) is the winningest coach in the 119-year history of Notre Dame men’s basketball speaks to his skill as a teacher of the game.
“His even greater legacy, however, lies in his achievements as an educator and mentor of the young men who played for him. In that sense, he represents this University as well as any coach I have worked with during my time at Notre Dame. And for that reason, I look forward to working with Mike to define his future role within Notre Dame Athletics.”
Even before this season began, Brey was asked about how much longer he thought he’d last as a head coach. Brey, 63, signed a contract extension through the 2024-25 season following the 2018 campaign.
“I think the question always is, ‘How long are you going to go?’” said Brey back on Nov. 9 ahead of the season opener. “I’ve said, ‘Well, I think I’m good until I’m 70, man. Let’s roll.’ … I think I’ve still got a lot of energy, and really, recruiting these young guards that we signed (for the class of 2023), it’s going to be exciting to work with those guys and watch them grow.”
University President, Fr. John Jenkins, also offered praise for Brey.
“For over two decades Mike Brey’s program has maintained the highest integrity, graduated its student athletes and achieved tremendous success on the court,” Jenkins said. “Despite the many pressures of his sport, he remained at heart a teacher of young men, helping them play at the highest level while growing into adults and preparing for success beyond basketball.”
Brey will be holding a press conference Friday at 11 a.m. to further discuss the news. Notre Dame’s next game is Saturday at home against Boston College.
