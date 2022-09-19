Weather Alert

...AREAS OF DENSE FOG POSSIBLE THROUGH 9AM... Mostly clear skies and calm winds have lead to fog development tonight. Areas of fog have already reduced visibility to less than a mile across parts of the region. Patchy dense fog, especially over areas south and west of Indianapolis is possible through the morning commute. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for a sudden reduction of visibility. If traveling, be prepared to take a few extra minutes on your morning commute. Conditions are expected to improve by 900 AM.