LAFAYETTE — Lafayette Jeff on Monday hired Joe Hernandez as its athletics director. He will begin next month.
Hernandez has spent nearly 35 years at Ball State. He attended BSU and after graduating, worked in the sports information department. He became the sports information director in 1990. He was promoted to assistant AD in 1999 and associate AD in 2002.
“It has been a pleasure working with the student-athletes, coaches, staff and all those who have enjoyed Ball State athletics for the last 34 years,” Hernandez said in a BSU press release, “but it is time for me to do something different and Lafayette Jefferson High School is a perfect fit for my family and me.”
