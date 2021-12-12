• NAME: Porter Brovont
• SPORT: Boys diving
• SCHOOL: Eastern
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Brovont won the diving programs in dual meets against Clinton Central and Wabash. In the latter, he bettered his own school record for six dives with a score of 335.45. He capped the week by winning Pendleton Heights' invitational with an 11-dive score of 477.35. The invite had a field of 14 divers. Brovont is a three-time state finalist who took fourth place in 2020 and seventh place in '21.
