EHS vs Cass swimming 25.jpg

Eastern diver Porter Brovont is congratulated by teammates after breaking the Comets' six-dive record in a meet against Cass on Jan. 7.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Porter Brovont

SPORT: Boys diving

SCHOOL: Eastern

GRADE: Junior

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Brovont won the diving title in the sectional at Noblesville. He posted a score of 488.46 points to win the 11-dive program by nearly 30 points. It's his first sectional title. Next up is the Fishers Regional on Tuesday where the top eight finishers will advance to the State Finals. Brovont took fourth place in last year's state meet.

