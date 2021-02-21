• NAME: Porter Brovont
• SPORT: Boys diving
• SCHOOL: Eastern
• GRADE: Junior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Brovont won the diving title in the sectional at Noblesville. He posted a score of 488.46 points to win the 11-dive program by nearly 30 points. It's his first sectional title. Next up is the Fishers Regional on Tuesday where the top eight finishers will advance to the State Finals. Brovont took fourth place in last year's state meet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.