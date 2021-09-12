Western WeBo football Bryant

Western QB Dylan Bryant Western carries the ball in the Panthers' 28-26 victory over Western Boone on Aug. 28 at Russiaville.

NAME: Dylan Bryant

SPORT: Football

SCHOOL: Western

GRADE: Senior

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Bryant scored on a one-yard TD run with :09 left to lift Western to a 49-42 victory over New Castle. The TD capped a huge game by Bryant. Offensively, the Panther QB ran for 276 yards and four touchdowns on 33 carries and passed for another 94 yards and two touchdowns on 4-of-9 accuracy. Defensively, he intercepted two passes and also had two tackles.

