• NAME: Dylan Bryant
• SPORT: Football
• SCHOOL: Western
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Bryant scored on a one-yard TD run with :09 left to lift Western to a 49-42 victory over New Castle. The TD capped a huge game by Bryant. Offensively, the Panther QB ran for 276 yards and four touchdowns on 33 carries and passed for another 94 yards and two touchdowns on 4-of-9 accuracy. Defensively, he intercepted two passes and also had two tackles.
