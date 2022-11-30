ROSEMONT, Ill. — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was named the Big Ten's offensive player of the year for the second straight season and Penn State's Nicholas Singleton won freshman of the year.
The conference announced its offensive awards on Wednesday, with Stroud extending to five years the Buckeyes' streak of winning the top honor.
Stroud finished the regular season as the nation’s leader in efficiency rating (176.25) and co-leader in touchdown passes (37). He threw at least three TD passes in six games.
Singleton has rushed for 941 yards, averaging 78.4 per game and 6.32 per carry. Singleton has run for more than 100 yards in three games, and his 10 rushing touchdowns are a school freshman record.
All-Big Ten first-team offense, as selected by coaches: quarterback, Stroud; running backs, Blake Corum, Michigan; Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota; receivers, Marvin Harrison, Ohio State; Charlie Jones, Purdue; center, tie, Olu Oluwatimi, Michigan; John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota; guards, Trevor Keegan, Michigan; Zak Zinter, Michigan; tackles, Peter Skoronski, Northwestern; Paris Johnson, Ohio State; tight end, Sam LaPorta, Iowa.
Purdue QB Aidan O'Connell and tight end Payne Durham earned second-team honors from the coaches.
COACH, DEFENSE, SPECIAL TEAMS
Michigan's Jim Harbaugh was named Big Ten coach of the year and Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell won defensive player of the year, the conference announced Tuesday.
Harbaugh has the second-ranked and unbeaten Wolverines positioned for a second straight appearance in the College Football Playoff following last week's win at No. 5 Ohio State. Michigan plays Purdue in the conference championship game Saturday in Indianapolis.
Campbell was second in the Big Ten with 118 tackles and intercepted two passes as the anchor of an Iowa defense that allowed 14.4 points and 277.9 yards per game to rank among the national leaders. Campbell was the league's leading tackler in 2021.
The All-Big Ten first team defense, as selected by coaches: linemen, Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois; Mike Morris, Michigan; Mazi Smith, Michigan; JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State; linebacker, Campbell, Iowa; Nick Herbig, Wisconsin; Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State; secondary, Sydney Brown, Illinois; Devon Witherspoon, Illinois; Riley Moss, Iowa; Joey Porter Jr., Penn State.
Special teams: kicker, Jake Moody, Michigan; punter, Bryce Baringer, Michigan State; return specialist, Jaylin Lucas, Indiana.
Lucas was named Specialist of the Year.
The Associated Press All-Big Ten team and individual honors will be announced Dec. 7.
