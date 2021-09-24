BLOOMINGTON — Indiana University’s I Association honored Linda Bunce and Suzanne Crump with the Leanne Grotke Award last weekend. Both women are Western High School graduates.
The Grotke Award is bestowed upon living I-Women who, as alumni, have made outstanding contributions through service to its athletics program. This is the highest honor given an I-Woman by the association.
Bunce, a 1969 Western graduate, was a catcher for the IU softball extramural team from 1969-73 and also an outside hitter for the Hoosier volleyball team from 1969-70. Bunce’s college career started before Title IX legislation was passed in 1972.
A Certificate of Merit recipient for her athletic contributions as an undergraduate, Bunce was subsequently awarded a varsity “I” letter when IU athletics honored IU’s past female student-athletes who competed in the era before women’s sports were under the direction of the athletic department.
Her contributions to women’s athletics didn’t end with her IU career. While she was working for 30 years at General Motors in Kokomo, she was also coaching volleyball, basketball and softball at the middle school and high school levels. She also worked as a softball, basketball and volleyball official.
Crump, a 1980 Western graduate, was a four-year starter for Western in volleyball, a three-year starter in basketball and a standout in track and field.
At IU, she found success in a different sport. Despite having never played fastpitch softball, she tried out as a walk-on and showed coach Gayle Blevins enough to not only make the Hoosier team as a sophomore, but to be a key component of a team that won the 1983 Big Ten title and advanced to the College Softball World Series.
Crump has continued to make an impact on education and athletics in the Hoosier state during her professional career as a teacher, coach and administrator. She recently returned to Cowan Junior/Senior High School to serve as its assistant principal and athletic director.
