• NAME: A.J. Burkhalter
• SPORT: Baseball
• SCHOOL: Northwestern
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Burkhalter had a pair of strong pitching performances in the Tigers' opening week. First, he earned the win in an 8-1 victory over Cass. He fired four no-hit innings, allowed one unearned run, struck out seven and walked four. He helped his own cause by going 3 for 4 at the plate. Next, he took a no-decision in a 3-2 victory over Eastern in the Howard County Invitational. He pitched six innings, allowed one hit and two runs (both unearned), struck out six and walked three. He made the all-tourney team.
