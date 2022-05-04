New Butler men’s basketball coach Thad Matta on Wednesday added another piece to his rebuilding project as the Bulldogs landed N.C. State transfer Manny Bates.
Bates is a 6-foot-11 forward/center. He was limited to just one game in the 2021-22 season because of an injury, but he averaged 9.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.7 blocked shots per game in the 2020-21 season.
Bates is the Butler’s third transfer. Previously, Matta landed 6-10 forward Jalen Thomas (Georgia State) and 6-8 wing Ali Ali (Akron). Like Bates, Thomas is a good shot-blocker. Ali led Akron’s NCAA tourney team in scoring (13.9), assists (2.6) and 3-point percentage (.407).
Ali played at East Noble High School. He was an Indiana All-Star.
