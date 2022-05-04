NIT Colorado St NC State Basketball

North Carolina State forward Manny Bates (15) looks to score against Colorado State in the quarterfinals of the 2021 NIT on March 25, 2021, in Frisco, Texas.

 Tony Gutierrez | The Associated Press

New Butler men’s basketball coach Thad Matta on Wednesday added another piece to his rebuilding project as the Bulldogs landed N.C. State transfer Manny Bates.

Bates is a 6-foot-11 forward/center. He was limited to just one game in the 2021-22 season because of an injury, but he averaged 9.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.7 blocked shots per game in the 2020-21 season.

Bates is the Butler’s third transfer. Previously, Matta landed 6-10 forward Jalen Thomas (Georgia State) and 6-8 wing Ali Ali (Akron). Like Bates, Thomas is a good shot-blocker. Ali led Akron’s NCAA tourney team in scoring (13.9), assists (2.6) and 3-point percentage (.407).

Ali played at East Noble High School. He was an Indiana All-Star.

