NAME: Jon Callane

SPORT: Boys tennis

SCHOOL: Kokomo

GRADE: Junior

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Callane posted a 4-0 record in winning the 16-and-under singles title in the USTA Indiana State Junior Open over the weekend in Indianapolis. In addition, Callane teamed with Maconaquah's Cole Borden to win the 18-and-under doubles title. They had a 3-0 record. Callane also recently won the 16U singles title in the USTA Center Grove Suntan Open.

