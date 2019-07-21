• NAME: Jon Callane
• SPORT: Boys tennis
• SCHOOL: Kokomo
• GRADE: Junior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Callane posted a 4-0 record in winning the 16-and-under singles title in the USTA Indiana State Junior Open over the weekend in Indianapolis. In addition, Callane teamed with Maconaquah's Cole Borden to win the 18-and-under doubles title. They had a 3-0 record. Callane also recently won the 16U singles title in the USTA Center Grove Suntan Open.
