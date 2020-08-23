• NAME: Jon Callane
• SPORT: Boys tennis
• SCHOOL: Kokomo
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Callane posted a 3-0 record at No. 1 singles in the season's opening week. He cruised to 6-0, 6-0 victories in the Wildkats' matches against Plymouth and Alexandria and closed the week with a 6-0, 6-2 victory in the Kats' match against Mississinewa. Callane is in his second full season at No. 1 singles. He made the 2019 All-North Central Conference and All-District 3 teams.
