KHS tennis 01.jpg

Kokomo tennis player Jon Callane is shown in a 2019 match.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Jon Callane

SPORT: Boys tennis

SCHOOL: Kokomo

GRADE: Senior

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Callane posted a 3-0 record at No. 1 singles in the season's opening week. He cruised to 6-0, 6-0 victories in the Wildkats' matches against Plymouth and Alexandria and closed the week with a 6-0, 6-2 victory in the Kats' match against Mississinewa. Callane is in his second full season at No. 1 singles. He made the 2019 All-North Central Conference and All-District 3 teams.

