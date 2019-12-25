Two years after helping Kokomo’s football team reach the IHSAA State Finals, Luke Cameron and Noah Cameron will share another memorable experience Thursday when Eastern Michigan plays in a bowl game.
The brothers are in their first year at EMU and they’re happy for the opportunity.
“We were bowl eligible, but we weren’t really sure if we were going to [be selected],” Luke said.
The NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision’s regular season ended with 79 bowl-eligible teams for 78 spots. Eastern Michigan (6-6) landed a spot in the Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field in Detroit. The Eagles are matched against Atlantic Coast Conference team Pittsburgh (7-5).
“Once we were in, it was really exciting,” Luke said. “We’re going to go against a power-five [conference] team in Pitt and we’ll have a chance to knock off two power-five teams in one year. I’m really excited about the prospect of doing that.”
Eastern Michigan beat Big Ten team Illinois 34-31 on Sept. 14 to highlight a 3-1 record in the non-conference portion of its schedule. From there, the Eagles went 3-5 in the Mid-American Conference.
“Our regular season didn’t end on our best game,” Luke said, referring to a 34-26 loss to Kent State on Nov. 29 at EMU. “We made a couple crucial mistakes. But if we come out and play our game, I think we can play with anybody. I know all of us are confident and eager to get out there [Thursday].”
Luke is a redshirt freshman and Noah is a true freshman who is redshirting. Luke is a special teams regular.
“I get super excited and hyped whenever I see my brother play,” Noah said. “The games he’s been playing, I’ve been going nuts on the sideline. I’m just excited to watch him as he is to play.”
The Camerons took different routes to EMU.
A 2018 Kokomo graduate, Luke began his college career at Army. He did not play during his freshman season. Following the season, a change on the Cadets’ coaching staff led him to decide to transfer. He touched base with EMU assistant coach Jay Nunez, who had recruited him in high school.
“I already had a pretty good relationship with him. I got back in contact with him and he showed the defensive coordinator my senior film [from Kokomo] and they really liked it,” said Luke, who was a 2017 Class 5A all-state defensive back.
Luke’s transfer took an extended period of time because of the military ramifications. A 2019 Kokomo graduate, Noah Cameron was already on campus when his brother picked EMU.
“I was focused on the 2020 Eastern vs. Army game, just going against him,” Noah said. “When I committed to Eastern, I was on the phone with our head coach, coach [Chris] Creighton, and the last thing he said was, ‘Let’s go get your brother’ like going against him, and we actually ended up going to get him for our team.”
Luke said he kept an open mind when he visited EMU. He wanted to make sure he liked the school first and foremost.
“I tried to keep it out of my head that [Noah] was here,” Luke said of evaluating the school. “I did like the school and everything about it and then it hit me that my brother was also here and I was going to be playing with him again. It’s hard to describe the feeling that goes along with that. It’s pretty amazing.”
Both are walk-ons this year. They have the chance to eventually earn scholarships as they prove themselves.
“Being on the field, being able to contribute this year, I feel pretty good about that,” Luke said.
Luke’s future is on defense in addition to special teams. After playing safety in high school and at Army, he is transitioning to linebacker.
Noah is a wide receiver prospect. He has spent his redshirt year learning the Eagles’ spread offense. Next season, he hopes to contribute on special teams. He’s had the chance to work on them in practice and he credits his brother for passing along his knowledge.
Noah said he is thankful for the high level of coaching he is receiving. He also is appreciative of the chance to play college football.
“I kind of had an idea of what to expect, but it’s been a lot different,” he said. “Just the excitement all year and being around people who love football is great because in high school, not everyone really loves football and wants to take it 100 percent serious. I feel like I have a strong brotherhood here and an actual brother here. That’s been great.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.