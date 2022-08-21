• NAME: Cole Cardwell
• SPORT: Football
• SCHOOL: Northwestern
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Cardwell led the way as Northwestern rocked Twin Lakes 33-7 for its first 1-0 start since 2017. The Tiger running back carried the ball 32 times for 216 yards and three touchdowns. All three of his TD runs came in the third quarter when the Tigers broke the game open. His 55-yard TD run made it 20-7 and his 52-yard TD run made it 26-7. He raced in from nine yards for his final score as the Tigers put an emphatic end to a 10-game losing streak.
