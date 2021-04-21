Carmel basketball standout Brian Waddell on Wednesday announced his commitment to sign with Purdue. The 6-foot-7 wing is a Purdue legacy — his father, Matt, started on the Boilermakers' 1994 and '95 Big Ten championship teams.
The younger Waddell joins 6-10 forward Caleb Furst and 6-9 forward Trey Kaufman-Renn in the Boilers' incoming recruiting class. All three are coming off repeat state championships — Waddell with Carmel (Class 4A), Kaufman-Renn with Silver Creek (Class 3A) and Furst with Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian (Class 2A, after winning Class A in 2019).
All three are Indiana All-Stars, with Furst set to wear the No. 1 jersey as Mr. Basketball. The Associated Press All-State teams showed Furst and Kaufman-Renn on the first team and Waddell on the second team.
Waddell averaged a team-high 15.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game as a senior. He shot 60.7% from the field overall and 41% from 3-point range. He is expected to redshirt this upcoming season and have four years of eligibility starting in 2022-23.
His father, Matt, is one of Tipton High School's all-time great players. Matt's father, Phil, is a former Tipton coach and Hamilton Heights athletic director.
