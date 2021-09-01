Former Carroll High School athlete Brandon Dillon is on the Minnesota Vikings’ 53-player roster after NFL teams trimmed rosters to their final 53 on Tuesday.
Dillon, a former Marian University standout, has played with the Vikings for the previous two seasons but spent most of that time on the practice squad. A tight end, he appeared in three games last season with one catch, and played in one game in 2019.
In the recently completed preseason, Dillon had five catches for 50 yards.
In Minnesota’s first preseason game on Aug. 14 against Denver, Dillon had one catch for 13 yards. In the next preseason game on Aug. 21 against Indianapolis, Dillon had a six-yard catch. And in the Vikings’ third and final preseason game against Kansas City on Aug. 27, Dillon had three catches for 31 yards.
The tight end spots for Minnesota are in flux as the season opens. Irv Smith Jr. (30 catches last season) would be atop the position’s depth chart but was injured in the final preseason game and could miss the entire season after knee surgery. Minnesota traded for Jets’ tight end Chris Herndon this week (31 catches last season).
Minnesota’s first game is at Cincinnati on Sept. 12.
