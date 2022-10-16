• NAME: Eli Carter
• SPORT: Football
• SCHOOL: Tipton
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Carter rushed for 165 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Blue Devils to a 40-0 victory over Benton Central in the Hoosier Conference's seventh-place game. In the process, Carter became Tipton's all-time leading rusher. With his career total of 3,800 yards, he overtook his father, Bryan, for the record. Bryan Carter closed his Blue Devil career in 1994 with 3,743 yards.
