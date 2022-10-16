Tipton vs Eastbrook sectional fball 02.jpg

Tipton running back Eli Carter looks to break loose from Eastbrook's defense during the Class 2A Sectional 36 title game on Nov. 5, 2021.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Eli Carter

SPORT: Football

SCHOOL: Tipton

GRADE: Senior

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Carter rushed for 165 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Blue Devils to a 40-0 victory over Benton Central in the Hoosier Conference's seventh-place game. In the process, Carter became Tipton's all-time leading rusher. With his career total of 3,800 yards, he overtook his father, Bryan, for the record. Bryan Carter closed his Blue Devil career in 1994 with 3,743 yards.

React to this story:

2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video