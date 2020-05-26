The Carver Community Center reopened on Tuesday. The following is the center’s upcoming schedule. At this time, and until further notice, visitors are limited to no more than 50 individuals at one time.
• Wednesday and Thursday: Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for athletics and programming, and open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for early voting.
• Friday: Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for athletics and programming, and open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for early voting.
• Saturday and Sunday: Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for early voting only — no athletics or programming.
• Monday: Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for athletics and programming — no voting.
• Tuesday: Election day, polls open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The center will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for athletics and programming.
Notes: Visitors must have their temperature taken prior to entering the facility. Parents must remain onsite until their child/children are cleared for entry. Water fountains and coffee station will not be available. Adults and children should bring their own water. Bottled water will be available for sale. Visitors are encouraged to bring a mask and gloves.
Athletics and programming will be subject to social distancing measures. Program participants are limited to 10 persons in classrooms and 12 on courts and other non-classroom spaces. Guests seated on the bleachers watching sports or waiting to play must sit 6 feet from one another.
