WALTON — Lewis Cass’ baseball program will hold its annual alumni doubleheader Saturday. The event features odd-year graduates vs. even-year graduates with a cookout in between the two games.
Following sign-ins and stretching, lineups will be set at 6 p.m. From 6-6:20 p.m., there will be a home run derby and strike-throwing and fielding contests. From 6:20-6:30 p.m., players will go through the outfield and infield fungo routine. Following player introductions at 6:30 p.m., game one will begin at 6:35 p.m.
