When the Mid-Indiana Conference fell apart less than 10 years ago, Lewis Cass stuck with Northwestern, Western and Hamilton Heights. The four schools moved together to the Hoosier Conference.
Now, the Kings are ready to go in a different direction.
The Hoosier Conference on Tuesday issued a press release which said Cass has announced its decision to leave the conference at the end of the current school year to join the Three Rivers Conference.
Cass will take Tippecanoe Valley's place in the TRC, keeping the conference at 10 teams. Tippecanoe Valley recently announced it was leaving for a new conference. Valley planned to leave the TRC after the 2023-24 school year, but the conference voted to remove it at the end of the current school year. That paved the way for Cass to make its move.
In the TRC, Cass will join former MIC rivals Maconaquah and Peru along with Manchester, North Miami, Northfield, Rochester, Southwood, Wabash and Whitko.
The TRC provides Cass with more similarly sized schools. The Kings are sectional opponents in different sports with Rochester, North Miami and Wabash.
Now, the Hoosier Conference needs a new 10th team. Western principal Steve Edwards, who is the conference's president, said the HC is "immediately" looking for a replacement.
The HC has Hamilton Heights, Northwestern, Tipton and Western in the East Division and Benton Central, Lafayette Central Catholic, Rensselaer, Twin Lakes and West Lafayette in the West Division.
Conference moves are seemingly heating up again. In addition to the changes to the TRC and Hoosier, the North Central Conference recently voted to remove Harrison and McCutcheon following the 2023-24 school year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.