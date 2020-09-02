WALTON — Lewis Cass has a limited amount of ticket vouchers available for Friday’s football game at Benton Central.
There’s a limit of two vouchers per person. Cass has been given a maximum of 150 vouchers.
Cass will distribute vouchers from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today to parents of players and cheerleaders, students and faculty/staff. Any remaining vouchers will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday to all-sport ticket holders and the general public.
Ticket vouchers are available in the athletic office, door No. 25.
