LOGANSPORT — Lewis Cass ended Wapahani’s 25-game winning streak with a 59-54 victory Saturday afternoon in a semifinal game of the Class 2A Logansport Semi-State.
The Raiders (25-2) had been a dominant team all season and were a 12-point favorite going into the game against the Kings (20-7).
But it was an even game throughout, as there were 10 ties and 15 lead changes. The biggest lead for either team was Wapahani’s 6-0 lead to start the game.
Cass got to within 13-12 after one quarter and the game was tied 28-all at halftime as the statistics were even as well throughout the first two quarters.
Tyson Good took over in the third quarter for the Kings with 11 points that included three 3-pointers as Cass took a 42-41 lead into the fourth.
Keaton Lewellen scored on the block to give Cass a three-point lead early in the fourth. Good pulled up from 15 feet to push the lead back up to three.
There was some confusion after it appeared Wapahani was called for an off-the-ball offensive foul with 5:30 remaining. But the call was changed to Luke Chambers on a defensive call, which was his fourth of the game as he was relegated to the bench for next three minutes. The Raiders promptly tied the game at 46-all on a 3-pointer by Aiden Franks.
LJ Hillis scored a three-point play on a post move to put the Kings back up three with 4:54 remaining. The Raiders answered with a 5-0 run, which included two free throws in the one-and-bonus by Nathan Nelson and a 3-pointer by Isaac Andrews.
Trey Johnson, who had turned the ball over on the Kings’ previous possession, scored in the post to tie the game at 51-all with 3:05 left. Andrews fed Nelson for a score to put the Raiders back up by two.
Good had a shot go halfway in and then out and Franks split a pair of free throws to give Wapahani a 54-51 lead with 2:22 left. Good threw a whip-around sideline-to-sideline pass that Hillis swished in for 3 to tie the game with 2:05 left.
Wapahani’s Joe Foster missed a front end of a one-and-one but Cass turned the ball back over on a jump ball call. But Nate Luce missed two more free throws with 1:18 remaining. Wapahani missed 4 of 5 free throws in the final 2:22.
Haden McClain swished in a 3 from the right corner for his first points of the game to put Cass up 57-54 with 45 seconds remaining.
Luce missed from 3 but Nelson came up with an offensive rebound. Andrews missed from 3 on a pullup from the right wing and Chambers rebounded and was fouled with 5.5 seconds left. It was just the Raiders’ fourth foul of the game so they had two more fouls to give before the bonus.
Good sank two free throws in the one-and-bonus with 4.4 seconds left to seal the win for the Kings.
Good finished with 22 points and five assists to lead the Kings. He was 5-of-9 shooting from 3-point range. Hillis had 18 points that included 3-of-4 shooting from long distance. Chambers finished with 10 points and eight rebounds. Lewellen added four points, McClain had three and Johnson added two.
“I think our big three really stepped up today,” Cass coach Kyle Johnson said. “Our nerves could have been rattled early in the game but Tyson Good hits a big 3, LJ hit some big shots at big times. They put a lot of pressure on Luke and he fought the battle. He just kept fighting and fighting and fighting. I’m just so proud of them. Haden McClain, another senior, hits a big 3 when we needed one. It’s just exciting to play at the Berry Bowl and have some success.”
Nelson led the Raiders with 23 points and four boards. Franks scored 15 points. Andrews had nine points and six assists. But Franks was held to 6-of-16 shooting and Andrews was held to 3-of-13 shooting.
The Kings lost the turnover battle 8-5 but won the rebounding battle 26-21. They also outshot the high scoring Raiders, shooting 54% from the field, 8-of-17 from 3 and 8-of-11 from the foul line. The Raiders shot 47% from the field, 4-of-17 from 3 and 8-of-15 from the foul line.
Andrews was held to nine points under his season average as he finishes his junior season with 1,444 career points. Franks was held to two under his average but the senior did eclipse the 1,300-point career milestone. Good also reached the 1,300-point career milestone for the Kings.
“Haden McClain and LJ Hillis’ defense today on Franks and Andrews was incredible,” Johnson said. “They took it personal, they took it as a challenge and man, they came through. It was a team effort but those two being willing to stop those two guys, Nelson inside saw a little bit of some good things, but it was just a battle and it was exactly how I expected it to be.”
Cass improved to 2-0 against Wapahani in the series matchup as the Kings also knocked off a previous one-loss Raiders team in a 2014 regional game.
Cass plays No. 3 Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian (25-3) at 8 p.m. tonight in the Berry Bowl for the semi-state championship.
Blackhawk defeated No. 7 Gary 21st Century 88-82 in the earlier semifinal. Josh Furst scored 30 points for the Braves. Kellen Pickett had 26 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. Gage Sefton had 15 points and Isaac Smith added 11.
Blackhawk was the Class A state champion in 2019 and the 2A state champion in 2021. The Braves were a sectional champion in 2A last year.
“I’m excited to have the opportunity,” Johnson said. “Both teams are one game away from going down to state. We’re going to have to get some rest today, we’re going to watch some film and we’re prepared for either winner. But we’re going to have to continue to play Cass basketball. This brand of physical, grind-it-out physically and mentally is what I was always hoping to prepare and I think they’ve got it right now and they’re going to have to do it against Blackhawk.”
