Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 85F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph..

Tonight

Windy and Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.