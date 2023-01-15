• NAME: Caleb Champion
• SPORT: Boys swimming
• SCHOOL: Northwestern
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Champion had three record-breaking swims in the Hoosier Conference meet at Purdue University. Individually, he won the 100-yard breaststroke in :57.84 and won the 200 individual medley in 1:57.25. He lowered the meet record in the breaststroke; the old record of :59.19 was set in 1991. In addition, the Tiger standout broke school records in the breaststroke, IM and 100 free. The latter came leading off the 400 freestyle relay where he clocked :48.46.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.